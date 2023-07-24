NFL analyst places inordinate pressure on Antonio Brown’s failed successor to give Justin Fields a career

Justin Fields is heading into his all-important third year in the NFL. For any quarterback who hasn't posted a winning record by this point, their career is in jeopardy. While the Chicago Bears quarterback has shown flash and lit up the field with his legs, it hasn't translated to wins. However, it isn't all up to him this season. At least, according to one NFL analyst.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Harry Douglas named Chase Claypool as the catalyst for the Bears' offense. Douglas said:

"If they can get Chase Claypool to get on board and start to do right. I think Justin Fields is going to have a phenomenal year, but when you're defensive coordinator you got to try to gameplan for the athleticism and the legs of an opposing team's quarterback, that is hard as hell to do."

Fields is 5-20 in his career and is coming off a year in which he threw for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running is all well and good, but long-term contracts are signed with arms. Last year, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. It will be up to a resurgent Claypool to help raise his air game.

Once upon a time, the Bears receiver served as the successor to both Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first season, he hit the ground at quick speed, racking up 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in six starts.

However, over the following 18 months, cracks in the player's relationship with the team and fans erased hopes of him sliding into the old Antonio Brown role. In 2021, many hoped for him to get well over 1,000 yards, but instead, he took a step back despite twice as many starts. He earned 860 yards and two touchdowns in what would be his final full season with the team.

In 2022, things ground to a halt. After eight games and just 140 yards to show for it, the Steelers traded him to the Chicago Bears, where he didn't do much better. In seven games of action, he earned 311 yards and a touchdown.

Some wrote off the performance with the Bears, naming the midseason trade as the reason. Now, with a full offseason to ease into the system, his supporters believe a return to his 2020 form could be around the corner.

When will Justin Fields have Chase Claypool back?

Chase Claypool at Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

In the brief time that training camp has been in motion, Claypool has already experienced a setback.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list.



The Lions have placed WR Marvin Jones on the non-football injury list.



The Broncos have placed WR K.J. Hamler on the non-football injury list.

According to Field Yates, Claypool was placed on the PUP list. According to Steelers Now, the injury the wide receiver suffered at OTAs appears to still be nagging him. There is no information as to how soon he'll be ready to play.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82



They’ll have an opportunity to show if they’re ready, #Bears Chase Claypool on starting on PUP opens up a big opportunity for Tyler Scott and Velus Jones to get meaningful reps w the ones at camp.They’ll have an opportunity to show if they’re ready, #DaBears

