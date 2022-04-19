“For the love of God, will you please break the streak?” - NFL analyst pleads with Packers to draft skill-position player for first time in 19 years

The Green Bay Packers have had some dominant wide receivers throughout the last two decades. Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Greg Jennings, and Davante Adams have all had incredible seasons playing with Aaron Rodgers. However, none of those players were first-round picks.

With the Packers more desperate for a wide receiver than ever after trading Adams, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt pleaded with the team to draft a wide receiver in the first round this year.

Brandt pointed out that the Packers have gone 19 years without drafting a skill-position player in the first round. He said:

“They have not drafted a weapon in the first round since Puddle of Mudd. That's how long this has gone. I'm not even a take in the 32nd pick. They never do it. It’s wide receiver, running back, or tight end in the first round ever since Javon Walker 19 years ago. And now, two picks, reasonable picks. It’s not like you have the five and the seven picks. Way back there in the 20s, you are gifted these two picks in a year that’s turgid with wide receiver talent."

Brandt continued by begging the Packers to buck the trend of refusing to draft a wide receiver. He also called them out for not winning Super Bowls with this strategy. He said:

"For the love of God, will you please break the streak? It is the longest streak in the history of the modern draft, 19 years. Please take a wide receiver. I'm not even going to push it and say take two and get crazy. Although you should, to cover your bets and just hope that one hits. But they have this thing where they're so spoiled. And I almost think they like this streak and that they're proud of the streak. It’s ‘we don't do this as a company.’ You don't win Super Bowls either. It's been a long time."

Talk surrounding the Packers' lack of postseason success has been rampant throughout the offseason. ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the team's Super Bowl window is closed without Adams.

Brandt finished by saying Green Bay's had two of the greatest quarterbacks ever in Rodgers and Brett Favre. Therefore, the front office should be looking to aid their signal-callers. The NFL is becoming a wide receiver-centric league, and Brandt says the Packers must adapt to the times. He said:

"You have Rodgers, you have Favre. Help them. Help them help you. You have two picks; please spend one of them on a wide receiver. I don't think that's crazy to ask. Are you watching the game? Are you watching where the league is going? Are you watching what’s going on in the offseason? I have a vein that’s going to burst because the Packers have said ‘we don’t draft wide receivers. No, that's not us. That's for these other losers.’ Guys. It's been a long time, you know what I'm saying?”

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver corps needs work

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard

Brandt is right to critique Green Bay for their draft history. Now, more than ever, the team needs to add reinforcements to aid Rodgers in his efforts to conquer the NFC.

Adding free agent Sammy Watkins was a start. But Watkins is injury prone and won't come close to replicating Adams' production. Therefore, the draft is the most suitable route the organization should go to find production.

This year's draft class is one of the deepest and most anticipated ever. With two first-round selections, Green Bay would create the largest controversy of the draft if they go a 20th year without drafting a skill-position player.

