NFL DFS picks Week 2: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

It's Week 2 of the NFL season and it's not too late to create a lineup on FanDuel or DraftKings for one of their weekly tournaments to win some cash. These tournaments are held each week and there are some for each game day as well. They allow you to build a roster lineup each week compared to running with the same team for an entire season, as in fantasy football.

There is an NFL DFS GPP tournament on FanDuel and DraftKings for Week 2 of the season. FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000 with no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a budget of $50,000 to create a team. Before you go and build a team for this week's tournaments, here is some advice on building a quality lineup.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice

QB - Baker Mayfield, $7100 (FanDuel)/$6000 (DraftKings) vs. Houston Texans

Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen "That's one of the best throws I've ever seen (Baker Mayfield) make." - Jim Nantz



"That's one of the best throws I've ever seen (Baker Mayfield) make." - Jim Nantz



https://t.co/7eKavKbUW2

Baker Mayfield was electric against the Kansas City Chiefs and came close to causing a huge upset. Going up against the Houston Texans, Mayfield should find the endzone several times and have another great day. The Texans have the 26th-ranked passing defense and Mayfield is much better than Trevor Lawrence at this point.

RB - Damien Harris, $6200 (FanDuel)/$5400 (DraftKings) - at New York Jets

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook OH NO



Damien Harris fumbles inside the red zone and Miami (+3.5) takes over with 3:18 to play OH NO



Damien Harris fumbles inside the red zone and Miami (+3.5) takes over with 3:18 to play https://t.co/7mHBFPQTOb

Damien Harris had 100 yards on the dot in Week 1 but had a late fumble that ended the Patriots' chances of a win over the Dolphins. He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, but he doesn't need to be. Against the New York Jets, Harris is facing a weakened D-line and could have another big day. He had over 75% of the Patriots' carries against the Miami Dolphins and should be the workhorse again while he's on a hot streak.

RB - Miles Sanders, $6300 (FanDuel)/$6900 (DraftKings) - vs San Francisco 49ers

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Miles Sanders stellar as always in pass protection.



He and Gainwell were a big reason why Hurts was so successful against the blitz. Miles Sanders stellar as always in pass protection.



He and Gainwell were a big reason why Hurts was so successful against the blitz. https://t.co/gZQicNOjFg

Miles Sanders will face the 25th-ranked defense when Philadelphia takes on the San Francisco 49ers. He had 74 rushing yards in the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. QB Jimmy Garoppolo could see better defenders in the secondary this week so that Miles Sanders could see a more significant workload this week and double-digit targets.

WR - Mike Evans, $6700 (FanDuel)/$6100 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

PFF @PFF Mike Evans: 63 catches of 20+ yards since 2018

Most in the NFL 🥇



Most in the NFL 🥇 Mike Evans: 63 catches of 20+ yards since 2018



Most in the NFL 🥇 https://t.co/ZOAwjAuXqV

Mike Evans was nonexistent in Week 1 and recorded just 24 receiving yards, while Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski had excellent outings. The Falcons could not stop the Eagles in Week 1 and likely won't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Mike Evans could have a much better game at home and lead the team in yards and targets.

WR - Chase Claypool, $5900 (FanDuel)/$5600 (DraftKings) - vs Las Vegas Raiders

Chase Claypool didn't have a big game last week against the Buffalo Bills but has big-play potential in any game and his versatility in the run game makes him a problem to cover in the game. If the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves down early again, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Canada could end up using Claypool often to drive down the field.

WR - Jakobi Meyers, $5500 (FanDuel)/$5100 (DraftKings) - at New York Jets

Jack Cavanagh ↗️ @javanagh87 Top 3 PFF Receiving Grades among WRs through 10 weeks of the 2020 season:

🥇 Davante Adams - 91.9

🥈 Justin Jefferson - 90.8

🥉 Jakobi Meyers - 89.7



Jakobi Meyers is the WR1 in New England

Top 3 PFF Receiving Grades among WRs through 10 weeks of the 2020 season:

🥇 Davante Adams - 91.9

🥈 Justin Jefferson - 90.8

🥉 Jakobi Meyers - 89.7



Jakobi Meyers is the WR1 in New England

https://t.co/6gdD2N4ici

You can find a couple of cheaper options at WR this week who could have big games. Jakobi Meyers is one of those WRs when he goes up against the New York Jets' wounded secondary. He played all but one snap in Week 1 with a team-high nine targets that warranted just 44 yards. The New England Patriots aren't using their RBs as receivers much yet and Meyers could be the hot hand early in the game.

TE - Jared Cook, $5400 (FanDuel)/$3900 (DraftKings) - vs Dallas Cowboys

Jack Miller @JackMiller02 Week 1 target leaders at tight end:



1. Darren Waller (12)*

2. TJ Hockenson (10)

T-3. Rob Gronkowski (8)

T-3. James O'Shaughnessy (8)

T-3. Jared Cook (8)

T-3. Kyle Pitts (8)

T-3. Noah Fant (8)



* one half left to play Week 1 target leaders at tight end:



1. Darren Waller (12)*

2. TJ Hockenson (10)

T-3. Rob Gronkowski (8)

T-3. James O'Shaughnessy (8)

T-3. Jared Cook (8)

T-3. Kyle Pitts (8)

T-3. Noah Fant (8)



* one half left to play

Jared Cook might be the old man in the TE room, but he had 56 yards on five catches last week and will face a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up 90 yards and two TDs to Rob Gronkowski. Jared Cook isn't as talented as Gronk, but he could be a mismatch against Dallas' LBs. He's such a great value and has the potential to creep near 100 yards with at least one score.

FLEX RB - Jonathan Taylor, $7200 (FanDuel)/$7200 (DraftKings) - vs LA Rams

Allen Lively @AllenLivelyLOF



Indianapolis Colts

#Colts Jonathan Taylor doing what Jonathan Taylor does!Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor doing what Jonathan Taylor does!



Indianapolis Colts

#Colts https://t.co/jA7cFsCni0

Jonathan Taylor was a threat as a receiver in Week 1 with six catches on seven targets. He had just 14.6 fantasy points in Week 1 and 56 rushing yards but could find some success against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. David Montgomery had over 100 rushing yards against the Rams last week and Taylor could be used to pound on the defense while Carson Wentz finds momentum with the passing game.

DEF - Denver Broncos, $4600 (FanDuel)/$3800 (DraftKings)

Denver Broncos v New York Giants

Expect every defense in the NFL to have a field day against the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Denver's defense didn't have a great game against the New York Giants, but the Jaguars aren't much better than New York right now. Bradley Chubb should be 100% and the secondary will be eager to cause chaos for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence.

Total Budget - $54,900 of $60,000 (FanDuel)/$50,000 of $50,000 (DraftKings)

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar