NFL Draft 2023 Results: All 32 picks from Round 2

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft started on April 28 2023, beginning at 7 PM EST. In the most significant development, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finally came off the board, going to the Tennessee Titans via trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers carried on a familial tradition by drafting Joey Porter's son Joey Jr. to begin the round. The elder Porter had also played for the Steelers, winning a Super Bowl.
Here is how Round 2 went down:
2023 NFL Draft Round 2 picks
32. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks - Derick Hall, LB, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts via Las Vegas Raiders) - Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, TE, OSU
43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
46. New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay Packers via Detroit Lions) - Cody Mauch, G, ND State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keannu Benton, DE, Wisconsin
50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, Soutn Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tui Tuipulotu, DT, USC
55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit Lions) - Rashee Rie, WR, SMU
56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, G, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills - O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63. Denver Broncos (from Detroit Lions via Kansas City Chiefs) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
