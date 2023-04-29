NFL Draft 2023 Results: All 32 picks from Round 2

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft started on April 28 2023, beginning at 7 PM EST. In the most significant development, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finally came off the board, going to the Tennessee Titans via trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers carried on a familial tradition by drafting Joey Porter's son Joey Jr. to begin the round. The elder Porter had also played for the Steelers, winning a Super Bowl.

Here is how Round 2 went down:

2023 NFL Draft Round 2 picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks - Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts via Las Vegas Raiders) - Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, TE, OSU

43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

46. New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay Packers via Detroit Lions) - Cody Mauch, G, ND State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keannu Benton, DE, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, Soutn Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tui Tuipulotu, DT, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit Lions) - Rashee Rie, WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)

57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, G, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills - O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (from Detroit Lions via Kansas City Chiefs) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

