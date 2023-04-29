NFL Draft: Which quarterbacks went undrafted in 2023?

This year's NFL Draft set a new record in terms of the number of quarterbacks who got drafted. Of the first four picks in the draft, three quarterbacks were selected. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were drafted by the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts respectively.

In total, 13 quarterbacks were selected in the first six rounds of the draft, which is a Common Draft Era record. The last quarterback to be picked in this year's draft was TCU's Max Duggan, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round.

Still, there were some quarterbacks who went undrafted. Teams can look at them and sign them, as they can become a part of their roster for next season.

Undrafted QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft: A Comprehensive List

Malik Cunningham: NFL Combine

Here is the list of top quarterbacks that went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Tyson Bagent - Shepherd Lindsey Scott - Incarnate Ward Tim DeMorat - Fordham Chase Brice - Appalachian State Tommy DeVito - Illinois Malik Cunningham - Louisville Tanner Morgan - Minnesota Adrian Martinez - Kansas State James Blackman - Arkansas State Casey Thompson - Nebraska Conor Degenhardt - New Haven

All these quarterbacks were ranked among the top 25 quarterbacks of this class by Sports Illustrated, but they have failed to find a team via the draft. It's expected that some of them will be part of an NFL team's roster, as teams have the option of signing undrafted players as free agents.

#. Tanner Morgan signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the draft as an undrafted free agent.

#. Malik Cunningham signed with the New England Patriots after the draft as an undrafted free agent.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Former Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is signing with the #Steelers , per source. Former Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is signing with the #Steelers, per source.

The 2023 NFL Draft class could produce some elite quarterbacks

Bryce Young: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

This year's draft class was full of quarterbacks, and many of them could go on to have a great career. While all eyes will be on Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis, many fans will also closely monitor the situation of Hendon Hooker and Max Duggan.

Young and Richardson have superstar potential, while Stroud and Levis could also surprise many and shut out all the critics that were undermining them ahead of the draft. As for the undrafted quarterbacks, they could also make their way to stardom if they continue to put in the work.

