Create

NFL fans amazed after Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes gets arrested for aggravated sexual battery charges - "LOCK THAT THUG UP"

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 03, 2023 15:11 GMT
Fans react as Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; brother gets arrested
Fans react as Patrick Mahomes’ brother gets arrested

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson has been arrested.

Accused of sexual assault weeks ago, the authorities were investigating the matter before making an arrest this week. As per reports, he has been booked under suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.

NFL fans were shocked at the news. While hate towards Mahomes' family has continued to build over the years, reports of Jackson's assault have people demanding justice.

As Twitter users erupted over the news, many referred to Jackson as a "thug" who should be locked up.

LOCK THAT THUG UP twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…
@NFL_DovKleiman WWWW
@NFL_DovKleiman Lock that thug up🙏🏽😭💯 https://t.co/9CYcTgnv1W
@NFL_DovKleiman Surprised he didn’t make a TikTok of it
@NFL_DovKleiman Bro is 22 and he’s actin like he’s 15.💀

A couple of users made fun of Jackson's social media presence. Popular on TikTok with over a million followers, many joked about expecting a TikTok video out of the situation. That being said, Jackson has been limiting his social media activity since he was accused of sexual assault.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MattuNico17 Bro trying so hard to beat the allegaytions
@NFL_DovKleiman bruh committed sexual battery to beat the gay allegations
Good twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…
He not even the rich and famous one lol twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…
Me watching the Jackson Mahomes downfall : twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… https://t.co/acLKA2iomQ

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted about the incident:

"Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.
"The alleged incident happened Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street."

Jackson Mahomes' lawyer Brandon Davies had denied all allegations

When the news first broke as the video went viral, lawyer Brandon Davies denied all allegations:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses."
Here's the Jackson Mahomes assault video. Hopefully this is the least we see of this little scumbag. #ChiefsKindom #KansasCityChiefs #KansasCity #JacksonMahomes https://t.co/Jd68t8dXlX

Aspen Vaughn, owner of the restaurant, revealed that Jackson also grabbed her by the throat. As he was 'big and massive', Vaughn was apparently yelling for help. Furthermore, Jackson's connection to KC star made her hesitant about going public, wondering that the police might not follow through.

That being said, Patrick Mahomes is yet to comment on the matter.

Jackson's sister-in-law Brittany had lent support to Jackson before, asking people who didn't know him to shut up.

Image credit: Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Mahomes&#039; IG (@brittanylynne)
Image credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany referred to people as ignorant, adding that Jackson is simply a human trying to live his life and find his way:

"You have no right to say sh*t about him. So it's best to just shut up."

With the investigation probably ongoing, one will have to await official statements from the family.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...