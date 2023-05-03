Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson has been arrested.

Accused of sexual assault weeks ago, the authorities were investigating the matter before making an arrest this week. As per reports, he has been booked under suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.

NFL fans were shocked at the news. While hate towards Mahomes' family has continued to build over the years, reports of Jackson's assault have people demanding justice.

As Twitter users erupted over the news, many referred to Jackson as a "thug" who should be locked up.

A couple of users made fun of Jackson's social media presence. Popular on TikTok with over a million followers, many joked about expecting a TikTok video out of the situation. That being said, Jackson has been limiting his social media activity since he was accused of sexual assault.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted about the incident:

"Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

"The alleged incident happened Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street."

Jackson Mahomes' lawyer Brandon Davies had denied all allegations

When the news first broke as the video went viral, lawyer Brandon Davies denied all allegations:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses."

Aspen Vaughn, owner of the restaurant, revealed that Jackson also grabbed her by the throat. As he was 'big and massive', Vaughn was apparently yelling for help. Furthermore, Jackson's connection to KC star made her hesitant about going public, wondering that the police might not follow through.

That being said, Patrick Mahomes is yet to comment on the matter.

Jackson's sister-in-law Brittany had lent support to Jackson before, asking people who didn't know him to shut up.

Image credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany referred to people as ignorant, adding that Jackson is simply a human trying to live his life and find his way:

"You have no right to say sh*t about him. So it's best to just shut up."

With the investigation probably ongoing, one will have to await official statements from the family.

