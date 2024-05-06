The highly anticipated Tom Brady roast on Sunday night was part of a live special on Netflix. The night was filled with jabs at the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. However, nobody, including the late Aaron Hernandez, was safe from the jokes throughout the night.

Some viewers though are taking offense to the jokes that were made about Hernandez's death. The ex-New England Patriots tight end died of suicide while serving time for murder. Comedian Nikki Glazer made a joke about Hernandez's death, which caught some attention.

“AARON HERNANDEZ HAD A RING, AROUND HIS NECK”-Nikki Glazer said.

Viewers of the roast and NFL fans expressed their feelings on X about making a joke about suicide. One called Glazer's joke, 'classless,' while another tweeted they were glad they didn't watch the program.

Viewers continued with their disgust over the joke. Many agreed that joking about someone's suicide wasn't a good punch line.

"If you're going to joke about something that dark, the joke has to be funny enough to overcome how awful the subject matter is. None of these made the cut," one fan tweeted.

"Borderline too far. That was savage," another tweeted.

"This s*** not funny at all. Regardless of a anything that man has a daughter old enough to understand the 'jokes,'" one fan tweeted.

Viewers were there to see Tom Brady get roasted and hear jokes about one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. They felt some topics should have been off-limits.

"There are places you just don’t go that’s ridiculous,"-one fan tweeted.

"Bro this isn’t funny yo,"-another fan tweeted.

"Idk man, very cringe," one fan tweeted.

Tom Brady roasted the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift during the roast

Tom Brady was roasted for hours by his former teammates, famous comedians and other Hollywood A-listers. However, he eventually got the opportunity to get back at the rest. He took a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls … in honor of TAY TAY [Taylor Swift] … Let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off,” Brady joked.

The comment on the Chiefs' "eras" was another Swift reference. Brady asked Kansas City to "shake it off" regarding their recent success.

