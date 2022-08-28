"He doesn’t care about football," "He’s had too much facial plastic surgery it doesn’t look good" - NFL fans left perplexed by Tom Brady's peculiar reasoning for skipping training

The saga of Tom Brady's disappearance from his training camp continues. The 45-year-old quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week and played just one series against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. This was his only appearance this preseason.

After the game, Brady spoke to reporters for the first time since his 11 day absence, which was said to be for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a mysterious answer to describe his leave of absence.

He stated that it was for personal reasons and then talked about how, at his age, a person has to deal with difficult stuff in life:

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on. You've got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

His cryptic response left many questioning what exactly the quarterback was dealing with in his personal life. Tom Brady's appearance had many speculating that he may have had plastic surgery. Here are some of the top comments:

Tom Brady makes highly anticipated preseason debut

Tom Brady made his preseason debut on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts. He played just one series to open the game, working with his starters.

He looked a bit shaky at first, missing passes to wide receivers Tyler Johnson and Mike Evans. The quarterback then got into his rhythm and led the Buccaneers down the field towards the end zone. Tampa Bay had to settle for a field goal after a pass to tight end Cameron Brate fell short of a first down.

In the one series he played, the veteran quarterback went 6/8 for 44 yards. It was a good start to his one and only preseason appearance after not being with his offense for over a week.

The Buccaneers will now have two weeks to prepare for a trip to the AT&T Stadium where they will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. This will be a rematch of last season's first-week matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

If the game is similar to last season's, it will be a competitive matchup to get the 2022 NFL season started.

