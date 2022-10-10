"Imagine making fun of someone's struggles when they tried to help you with yours" - NFL fans left unimpressed with Antonio Brown's dig at Tom Brady over marital issues with Gisele Bundchen

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has launched a dig at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen as the couple goes through a rocky time. Brady took Brown in when no team wanted him in 2020 and now the receiver is burning the bridge that Brady built for him.

Brown posted a picture with a cartoon man that looks like Brady waving goodbye to a woman and child (seemingly hinting at Gisele and the pair's daughter, Vivian). What is even more troubling is the title, which reads: Daddy isn't living here anymore.

Many NFL fans have now seen this on social media and are less than impressed with Brown's behavior. A fan named Devon Clements, a writer for Heavy on Sports, wrote:

"Imagine making fun of someone's struggles in their personal life when they tried to help you with yours..."

Other NFL fans have chimed in with their thoughts on Brown's post.

It is clear that everyone is in agreement that the post is in bad taste.

Brady and Gisele hiring divorce lawyers

The pair's marriage appears to be heading towards divorce, which is rather unpleasant. It all allegedly comes from the quarterback's decision to unretire in the offseason.

After announcing he was going to step away from the game after 21 years to focus more on his family, the 45-year-old backflipped on his decision and returned 40 days later.

This caused him and Gisele to have numerous fights about it as it was agreed between the two that the 45-year-old would step away from the NFL. The quarterback missed 11 days of training camp to spend time with his kids and has received every Wednesday off for family time.

Despite his best efforts, it appears that it is all going to be in vain as both he and Gisele have each hired divorce lawyers to sort through all the items that they have together, which includes real estate.

It is a shame since the quarterback and Gisele have been known as one of the best power couples, but now, it appears that will not be the case for much longer.

