  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Justin Jefferson
  • NFL fans react as Netflix drops fresh trailer for upcoming docuseries 'RECEIVER': "Superbowl episode gonna hit hard"

NFL fans react as Netflix drops fresh trailer for upcoming docuseries 'RECEIVER': "Superbowl episode gonna hit hard"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 13, 2024 17:33 GMT
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the stars of the upcoming Netflix series "Receiver."

Fans of the Netflix series Quarterback, which debuted last summer, will have something new to watch as Netflix announced on Thursday morning the arrival of Receiver. In this series, viewers will get an opportunity to see some of the top receivers in the National Football League including Justin Jefferson and George Kittle. It will premiere on the streaming service on July 10.

The success of Quarterback led many to believe that another season could be in the works, but a lot stated that they weren't interested in the starring role.

The news of Receiver's airing had NFL fans expressing their thoughts on X.

also-read-trending Trending

Most fans were excited to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the receivers' daily routine and life outside of football.

"This should be pretty awesome. Will get a really good look at Justin Jefferson, and what makes him special."-declared one fan
"Cameras were following Amon-Ra St. Brown all last year, and now we get to see the footage …"-said an excited fan
"I loved the series Quarterback I will definitely be watching this."-stated another user on X

One fan in particular was interested to see the difference in preparation from players of different positions, specifying Kirk Cousins (who appeared on Quarterback) and Justin Jefferson as they were on the same team.

"I cannot wait to see the difference in prep from Kirk to JJ. Cool we get to see two guys same team different approaches."-anticipated one NFL fan

Who are the NFL receivers that will star in Netflix's "Receiver"?

As part of Netflix's announcement, they also released a two-minute trailer to hype up the fans.

The series will star Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, as well as the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Receiver will showcase all five players in the midst of their 2023 NFL season. Fans will follow Kittle and Samuel all the way to their appearance in Super Bowl LVIII which they lost in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी