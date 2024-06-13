Fans of the Netflix series Quarterback, which debuted last summer, will have something new to watch as Netflix announced on Thursday morning the arrival of Receiver. In this series, viewers will get an opportunity to see some of the top receivers in the National Football League including Justin Jefferson and George Kittle. It will premiere on the streaming service on July 10.

The success of Quarterback led many to believe that another season could be in the works, but a lot stated that they weren't interested in the starring role.

The news of Receiver's airing had NFL fans expressing their thoughts on X.

Most fans were excited to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the receivers' daily routine and life outside of football.

"This should be pretty awesome. Will get a really good look at Justin Jefferson, and what makes him special."-declared one fan

"Cameras were following Amon-Ra St. Brown all last year, and now we get to see the footage …"-said an excited fan

"I loved the series Quarterback I will definitely be watching this."-stated another user on X

One fan in particular was interested to see the difference in preparation from players of different positions, specifying Kirk Cousins (who appeared on Quarterback) and Justin Jefferson as they were on the same team.

"I cannot wait to see the difference in prep from Kirk to JJ. Cool we get to see two guys same team different approaches."-anticipated one NFL fan

Who are the NFL receivers that will star in Netflix's "Receiver"?

As part of Netflix's announcement, they also released a two-minute trailer to hype up the fans.

The series will star Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, as well as the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Receiver will showcase all five players in the midst of their 2023 NFL season. Fans will follow Kittle and Samuel all the way to their appearance in Super Bowl LVIII which they lost in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs.