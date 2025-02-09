Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss returned to the ESPN set on Super Bowl Sunday. Moss stepped away from his role in December after he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer and underwent treatment.

On Saturday, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced on social media that Moss would return to the ESPN desk ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. As the network embarked on the Super Bowl pregame show, a "Welcome Back Randy" graphic appeared on the live broadcast. The camera then panned to an emotional Moss, who was touched to be back with his ESPN teammates and the warm response.

Fans on X shared their excitement to see Moss return to ESPN amid his battle with the disease. They referred to him as a "legend" as he made his emotional return.

"A legend back where he belongs," a fan tweeted.

"Love having him back. We missed you Randy!" one fan wrote.

Fans continued to express their excitement as they reshared and replied to a clip of Moss' return. One fan tweeted that legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale also returned this weekend after his two-year battle with cancer. Others said that it was great to hear Moss' voice and commentary ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

"This is the Randy Moss victory I've been waiting for! Welcome back Randy!" one fan wrote.

"Dicky V and Randy both back this weekend. F U cancer," a fan said.

"So happy to see him back! I love his commentary and input. A total voice of reason. Welcome back Randy!" another fan wrote.

Others were hopeful that Moss' return was a sign that his recovery was headed in the right direction. Moss also thanked his loved ones for their support during this difficult time and that he was ready to get back to work and regained his composure as the pregame show continued.

"Great to see Randy back on the stage. I hope this means that he's on the path to full health,"one fan commented.

"I LOVE SPORTS. Welcome back, Randy,"-another fan said.

"The GOAT on and off the field," a fan wrote.

Randy Moss' ESPN return came just days after surprise appearance at NFL Honors

Just days before his return to ESPN, Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors celebration on Thursday. His appearance was pretaped and he was presented by Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

In the clip, Moss thanked his medical team and his family for their support and care and shared his excitement to return to television. He also hinted that it may be sooner than later.

"Good evening everybody," Moss said. "How y'all doing? It is great to talk to you tonight. I'm sorry I could not be there in person to join you all, but I want to send a special thank you to all of my doctors, my beautiful wife, my children, my family, my teammates, and all the prayer warriors out there. We are Mossing cancer and I can not wait to get back on television with all my guys."

The former Minnesota Vikings WR added that he was 'Mossing Cancer," a term that has become synonymous when describing plays.

