Antonio Brown's antics on social media have landed him a new title, and he appears to be bragging about it. The former NFL wide receiver took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening to proclaim that he has now been blocked by President of the United States Joe Biden as well as his own former teammate, Tom Brady.

Brown posted screenshots from both Biden and Brady's accounts on X showing that both had blocked him. He also added a hashtag that includes the acronym for CTE as he continues to state he doesn't suffer from the brain condition.

"Only person in the world blocked by both Tom Brady and Joe Biden #CTESPN."

His post had NFL fans hysterical as they couldn't believe that he was blocked by not only the President of the United States but also Tom Brady.

One fan on X stated that Brady did so much for Brown the last few years of his career and yet he still doesn't appreciate it:

"This is hilarious lmfao, Tom Brady gave you everything and you threw it away and ran off the field."

Another X user said:

"Nah cuz is actually a menace to society how the Greatest football player of all time and the POTUS block you."

There were a lot of social media users that were shocked that Tom Brady actually blocked Antonio Brown:

"Bros own teammate blocked him."- one user stated.

"Why Tom block you bro?."-another person asked.

"Damn... That's what you get being a goof gets you." -one user said.

Antonio Brown has continued to find himself in the midst of controversy the last few years. In 2021, while still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he submitted a fraudulent vaccination card to which he later admitted to.

Later that season, he abruptly left the Buccaneers during a game against the New York Jets. The infamous moment went viral as he ran off the field at MetLife Stadium shirtless.

Tom Brady, who convinced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign Brown, has another reason to block the former NFL wide receiver. After he announced his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Brown proceeded to create images of he and Bundchen. He later mocked their divorce on social media.

"Imagine Brady taking him into his home and then having to block AB. CTE is wild."-one user accused.

"TB had your back and got you a Super Bowl.-Stop it."-another fan furiously stated.

"AB on a legendary run."-another user on X stated.

While his issues with Brady over the course of the last few years make it clear for the block on X, it's still unknown as to what Brown did to have the President of the United States block him from the platform.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin blocked Antonio Brown after social media feud

Tom Brady and President Joe Biden aren't the only users on X who have blocked Antonio Brown as of late. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recently blocked Brown as well after the two engaged in a feud on social media.

Brown posted the screenshot of Damar Hamlin's account having blocked from him viewing it on Friday morning.

The feud began when Hamlin called Antonio Brown out for referring to his cardiac arrest as a conspiracy theory. He referred to the safety as a 'fictional character's death' and allegedly questioned the reality of what occurred during those harrowing few minutes on the field in January 2023.