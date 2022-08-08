"Man can't catch a break" - NFL fans sympathize with N'Keal Harry after Bears wideout picks up severe injury at training camp

Newly acquired Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry has reportedly suffered a severe leg injury during the team's training camp. He is currently awaiting further evaluation.

Harry picked it up after being tackled by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Nicholas Morrow. He was knocked to the ground and needed to be helped off the field by teammates and trainers.

The team hasn't released an official update on the injury yet. However, the media personnel in attendance stated that it looked to be a significant one. He could be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks if the report is as serious as it appears to be.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago.

Fans were sympathetic to the young wide receiver and took to social media to express their consolation:

David Peters🐻⬇️ @David_Peters_04 This Nkeal Harry news is awful…I really hate seeing any player suffer injuries constantly.

FirstRoundBust @JustPeabsNFL Wait, Nkeal Harry breakout sznnn on hold?!!!

N'Keal Harry was drafted in the 1st Round of the 2019 draft by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Since then, he has had a tumultuous career, often failing to live up to the lofty expectations of a first-rounder.

He was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason for a 2023 seventh-round pick. This move to the Bears was seen as a fresh opportunity for him to rejuvenate his career and become a reliable option for quarterback Justin Fields.

Injuries and disappointments: N'Keal Harry's career so far

2019 NFL Draft

N'Keal Harry was part of a loaded 2019 receiver draft class that included the likes of Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. Harry was picked 32nd overall by the Patriots. In 33 career games with them, he recorded 57 receptions for a measly 598 yards and four touchdowns.

He suffered several injuries during his first three years and was finally traded to the Bears after falling down the rankings in New England.

In Chicago, he joined a receiving corps consisting of Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. He was viewed as one of the frontrunners for the number-one receiver spot along with Mooney.

Harry is an explosive player with a knack for catching the ball in traffic and making big plays. Upon returning to full health, he will undoubtedly be a huge boost for the team's offense.

We will find out how long the receiver will be sidelined for over the next few days.

