Cam Ward expressed a desire to play for the Saints ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Miami quarterback is expected to be one of the first players taken in his position and New Orleans currently has the ninth overall pick. The top 10 selection arrives courtesy of a 5-12 2024 NFL season record, which threw doubts on Derek Carr's continued incumbency as a starter for the franchise. So, they could be on the lookout for a signal-caller when draft day rolls around.

That's why Cam Ward's comments are so intriguing. He said that loved watching Drew Brees and Marques Colton play for them and it would be a 'dream' to play for them one day. Hastening to add that it was not his primary focus, but the Miami starlet said:

“I loved watching Drew Brees and Marques Colston out there. It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now."

Fans, however, are not sure Cam Ward is looking to join the Saints. New Orleans has the worst salary cap situation in the league. They are also rolling with Kellen Moore, who has no previous experience in a head coaching job in the NFL. Given that the quarterback's draft stock is expected to be higher, and other teams will also be in the mix for his signature, NFL observers expressed their bafflement at his comments. Here are some of the reactions on X/Twitter.

"Who the hell wants to play for them," one tweeted.

The responses kept pouring in with some subtly cautioning him against joining the Saints. Here are some more posts on the social media platform:

"Dude the saints have no idea what they are doing. In purgatory year and year and stuck in cap hell because they refuse to strip it down and do a complete rebuild... Great franchise with great history, but man I feel for Saints fans. They need new leadership." - noted one.

"Nightmares are technically dreams." - joked another.

"ion wanna trade all our future capital to get the 1st pick for a qb who needs a lot of growth, esp when we don't have the infrastructure to support him" - added a third.

Are the Titans willing to trade back for Saints to take Cam Ward?

All this discussion about him joining the Saints becomes a moot point if the Titans decide to take Cam Ward with the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. They need a quarterback after Will Levis failed to impress last season. The only reason they might trade back is if they decide that the players in this draft class are not good enough to hang their hat on for the future. But as per the latest reports, it looks unlikely that they will do so and are expected to take the Miami player.

