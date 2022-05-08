“The door is closed” - NFL insider rules out Browns reunion with Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have had an eventful offseason that began by trading for star wide receiver Amari Cooper. After acquiring Cooper, they traded for Deshaun Watson. These moves signified a changing of the guard, shifting from Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry to Watson and Cooper.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot seemingly confirmed that to be true in her latest column published Sunday. In that column, she addressed Mayfield's lingering trade saga and where the team stood regarding potentially bringing back Landry.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot Jarvis Landry likely moving on, what RB Jerome Ford means for Kareem Hunt, Alabama WR John Metchie III would've been the pick at 44 and what the plans are for Catherine Raiche: #Browns Insider cleveland.com/browns/2022/05… Jarvis Landry likely moving on, what RB Jerome Ford means for Kareem Hunt, Alabama WR John Metchie III would've been the pick at 44 and what the plans are for Catherine Raiche: #Browns Insider cleveland.com/browns/2022/05…

Cabot wrote that the Browns' third-round selection of David Bell (who plays in the slot where Landry exclusively plays) signifies that they won't bring the 29-year-old wide receiver back. Cabot wrote:

"After taking Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round, it’s unlikely that they’ll re-sign Jarvis Landry. Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable. Landry also visited his hometown Saints recently, and might still have an opportunity to sign there."

Cabot also wrote that Landry isn't going to have a hard time finding work. He could even sign his new contract elsewhere shortly. But his time in Cleveland appears over after four years. Cabot wrote:

"Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return."

Despite Landry being unemployed, he's remaining in excellent cardiovascular condition, as evidenced by a recent video posted to his YouTube channel.

The Browns are ushering in a new era but have one monkey still on their back

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Despite Cleveland's every intention to start a new era with Watson and Cooper leading the charge offensively, Mayfield's presence looms large. They've been unwilling to release their former number one pick and insist on a return on investment, despite no interest around the league.

In addition, some of the Browns' fanbase have felt alienated by the team for how they've treated Mayfield. Watson's a controversial figure with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual conduct and sexual harassment looming over him. Hence, choosing him over Mayfield has rubbed many the wrong way,

Thor Nystrom @thorku Baker Mayfield 2018-2021: 29-30 record, 92/56 TD/INT rate



Browns pre-Baker 2014-2017: 11-53 record, 62/70 TD/INT



He’s a bust alright — his bust should be in the Browns HOF Baker Mayfield 2018-2021: 29-30 record, 92/56 TD/INT rateBrowns pre-Baker 2014-2017: 11-53 record, 62/70 TD/INTHe’s a bust alright — his bust should be in the Browns HOF

There's a possible scenario where Mayfield doesn't get traded before the season. Watson potentially faces a suspension from the NFL. If Watson does miss time, Cleveland would be glad to have kept Mayfield, as he'd be able to play in place of Warson.

This story feels like it's a long way from over. With the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, it's challenging to place a finger on a trade timeline for Mayfield.

Edited by Nick Goodling