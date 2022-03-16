“This is a two-year commitment” - NFL insider says Aaron Rodgers will be in Green Bay through 2023 

Aaron Rodgers ultimately got what he wanted in his contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' extension will keep him with the team through 2024 and pay him $150 million over the next four years. However, NFL contracts have tricky language.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. Rapoport said that Rodgers' contract is more of a two-year commitment.

He added that Rodgers could commit to the third year, but his understanding is that the Packers have two years to win with Rodgers before the salary cap becomes burdensome. Rapoport said:

“It feels to me, based on the language, based on the numbers that is a two-year commitment from Aaron Rodgers. And from what I understood, if he was going to go to say the Broncos, he was going to commit to them for two years. So it makes sense. It makes sense that if he was going to go back to the Packers, he would do it for two years, It could also potentially be for three years. So no, we're not going to be doing this again for Aaron Rodgers next year. We at least have two years before we have to do the exact same thing again. Which is good because I don't know if I could do this again.”

Rodgers being committed to Green Bay for the next two years is a significant relief for Packers fans and NFL fans alike. After spending two straight offseasons obsessing over the back-to-back MVP's future, it'll be refreshing to take a break next offseason.

Now, the Packers can shift their focus to surrounding Rodgers with the best supporting cast possible so he can win a second Super Bowl in his illustrious career.

Packers must focus on Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers' contract finalized

The next order of business for the Packers will be finalizing Davante Adams' contract. They slapped him with the franchise tag, but Adams has no intention of playing until his long-term future is secured.

The last thing the Packers want is another offseason spent gossiping over a superstar player and whether or not they'll hold out of training camp.

With the releases of Billy Turner and Za'Darius Smith, the Packers have cleared up a lot of salary cap space. Signing Adams must be their top priority, as Adams is arguably the most skilled and reliable wide receiver in the league.

Rodgers is back, but without Adams, he won't be an MVP candidate in 2022. More importantly, the Packers won't sniff Super Bowl contention without their wide receiver, who's tallied double-digit touchdowns in five of the last six seasons.

