NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Bills remain strong contenders to sign DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is still on the free agency market and the question remains as to which of the top contenders he will sign with. And, according to sources around the league, despite a visit to the New England Patriots, the team may not be at the top of his list.

Before the wide receiver was released by the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were top contenders. But, there hasn't been much traction with either team as of late.

But, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler feels that both teams could beat the top of the list once again. Fowler said last week that if the Chiefs can sign Chris Jones, then additional cap space could be available, and lead to a DeAndre Hopkins signing.

“I was told there was mutual interest expressed during Hopkins’ visit to New England a few weeks ago, and Kansas City is not to be ignored here — if they can get the Chris Jones extension done, that would free up significant cap space — at which time, pursuing Hopkins would be possible. Maybe there’s a chance if he waits for a contender, that opportunity could open," said Fowler.

"A new report from ESPN suggests that cap space created by extending #Chiefs DT Chris Jones could facilitate a deal with DeAndre Hopkins or lead to a L'Jarius Sneed extension."

Buffalo Sports Radio reporter Joe DiBiase believes that the Buffalo Bills may also get back in the conversation. He believes that the longer the wide receiver waits to sign, the better the chance that Buffalo has to sign him. Adding that DeAndre Hopkins would have signed with the Patriots already, if he truly was the right fit.

“If Hopkins was all about the money, though, why isn’t he signed by the Patriots yet?" said Joe. "Why isn’t he signed by the Titans? It seems, to me, if he was thrilled about the idea of catching passes from Ryan Tannehill or Mac Jones, he would’ve signed by now.”

With NFL training camps opening in just a few weeks, the wide receiver will need to come to terms soon.

Are the Tennessee Titans in contention for DeAndre Hopkins?

The New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are considered top contenders for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But, the Tennessee Titans have also put themselves into the conversation. And, there apparently is still a chance that the 31-year-old could decide to sign there.

Ian Rappaport's update on DeAndre Hopkins:



- Patriots are “very much in it.”

- Probably down to just the Patriots and the Titans, barring a change.

- Seems to be mutual interest from both Hopkins and the Patriots.

- He probably won’t sign before camp.

Ian Rappaport’s update on DeAndre Hopkins:- Patriots are “very much in it.”- Probably down to just the Patriots and the Titans, barring a change.- Seems to be mutual interest from both Hopkins and the Patriots.- He probably won’t sign before camp. https://t.co/geQt2KEWhs

And, while the rumors have swirled for other teams, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believes that the Titans could be the team for the wide receiver. The team has a veteran quarterback, Ryan Tannehill and with Derrick Henry in control of the ground game, it would make sense to add an experienced receiver to the mix.

The Titans reportedly offered DeAndre Dopkins a deal two to three weeks ago. So, there is an offer on the table that he could still be considering.

