NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘highly interested’ in Ezekiel Elliott despite Dalvin Cook pursuit

Could Ezekiel Elliott be the running back that the New England Patriots sign and not Dalvin Cook? Both running backs have been seen visiting the Patriots team facility in recent weeks.

Neither has signed as of yet. Those around the league say that New England is still highly interested in signing a running back.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots are still interested in signing Elliott. Howe also stated that the Patriots aren't the only suitor for the veteran running back:

“The Patriots have remained highly interested in Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys are also in the mix to re-sign the 28-year-old, according to league sources. The New York Jets have also been in on Elliott”

The running back was seen having dinner with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week, who may have been trying to convince Elliott to join their squad.

Although Dalvin Cook made an official visit with the New England Patriots last week, it appears that a deal might not get done.

NFL teams will officially kick off their preseason schedule this week. Whether or not the 28-year-old signs before then remians to be seen.

Which team has the best chance at signing Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys released the running back in March as they could no longer hold onto the his lucrative contract. With the emergence of Tony Pollard in the running game, they essentially made a business deal. In nearly five months, the running back remains unsigned.

Savage @SavageSports_ There is a strong chance that Dalvin Cook could be heading to the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott could be heading to the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/lYygKW1QHj

However, in recent weeks Elliott has seen interest in signing him grow. Jerry Jones said that the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in a reunion. But, head coach Mike McCarthy debunked that theory, saying that he had enough players at the position to get the amount reps that they needed.

The New York Jets have shown interest in signing him and Dalvin Cook, but only the latter has taken a visit with the team. In fact, the only team to host the former Cowboys standout is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have the need and salary cap space to sign Ezekiel Elliott to at least a one-year deal.