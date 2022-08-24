NFL Rumors: Tom Brady could well be lying about potential Masked Singer appearance

Everyone around Tom Brady has denied that the legendary quarterback is going to be on this season of "The Masked Singer." The rumor cropped up while the quarterback was on a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL insiders debunked the theory. Brady himself even poked fun at the theory in a tweet.

However, NFL fans haven't believed anyone yet. After all, if Brady was on the television show, no one could know about it until he was revealed on stage. Fox keeps their chosen celebrities a secret, so if a rumor about someone cropped up, everyone would vehemently deny it.

However, "The Masked Singer" itself seems to be hinting at the quarterback's appearance on the show.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show sure seems to be insinuating the exact opposite. tmz.com/2022/08/24/the… Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show sure seems to be insinuating the exact opposite. tmz.com/2022/08/24/the…

In the clip from TMZ Sports, Ken Jeong, a judge on the show, says one of the contestants sounds like an NFL legend, initially guessing it was Peyton Manning. He then pivoted and said:

"I think this could be the greatest of all time."

So as to leave no doubt as to who he thinks the singer is, Jeong said:

"He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on 'The Masked Singer'. This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!"

Before it could be revealed, the clip cuts off, though. Either the legendary quarterback is on the show and Fox is trying to hype up that possibility (which means the quarterback is lying) or they're trying to profit off of the rumor that the Buccaneers star is on the show.

"The Masked Singer" premiers September 21, so fans will have to wait until then to find out who the singer is and if the legendary quarterback is involved at all.

What if Brady did skip camp to be on "The Masked Singer"?

The purported reason for Brady leaving the Buccaneers during preseason was "personal reasons." Many reports have surfaced indicating that the quarterback went on a much-needed vacation with his family, in order to keep their relationships strong.

It was reportedly communicated to head coach Todd Bowles, who wasn't at all worried about it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans

If the absence was to save his marriage or strengthen his family, that's one thing. It's a bad look to abandon teammates for a singing television show, though. It might inadvertently create a little bit of a rift in the locker room.

If he did leave them to go singing on television, then it certainly illustrates the idea that the rules don't apply to him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe