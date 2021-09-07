NFL Season preview: 3 Reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers will miss the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers went on a 11-0 win streak to start the 2020 NFL season and still, there were doubts. Would the offense hold up? Would injuries hinder the defense's ability to be productive? All of those questions came into play as the Steelers then went on to lose three straight and four of their last five games of the season.

With the AFC North being one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, the Steelers will have an uphill battle to stay afloat and make another playoff run.

3 Reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers will miss the playoffs

#1 - Continuous Issues with the Offensive Line

The Steelers offensive line has seen a nearly complete overhaul. Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey retired, Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Matt Feiler signed with the Rams and David Decastro was released.

The starting offensive line that will protect Ben Roethlisberger and company now features: rookie center Kendrick Green, left guard Kevin Dotson who is entering his second-year, rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and Chukwuma Okarfor, who is switching from left tackle to right tackle and Trai Turner who is starting his first season in Pittsburgh.

This offensive line is not only responsible for protecting Roethlisberger, who is nearing the end of his career and not as mobile. The line will also need to create the holes for a newly established run game that will feature rookie Najee Harris. Not to mention the stellar wide receiving core that the Steelers have. If the line can't do that, the offense is going to have a very hard time getting down the field and getting points on the board.

#2 - Tough Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face ten playoff teams from last season with a strength of schedule of over .570. The Steelers will have roadtrips to Buffalo, Green Bay and Kansas City, to name a few. If the Steelers personnel issues can't work themselves out, they will be playing from behind all season and find themselves with a losing record.

The Ravens are the only Week 1 favorite in the AFC North.



Ravens (-4.5) at Raiders

Steelers (+6.5) at Bills

Browns (+6) at Chiefs

Bengals (+3) vs. Vikings



Source: @WilliamHillUS — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 7, 2021

#3 - Competitive Division

The days of the Steelers only main competition in the AFC North being the Baltimore Ravens are over. Last season, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns, all made the playoffs. Baker Mayfield and the Browns are clearly making a name for themselves in the North and the NFL as a whole. The Bengals still have a while to go before they get better, but the possibility is there. That's six games on the schedule, that won't be a walk in the park.

