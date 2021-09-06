Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in the entire National Football League in 2021. The division alone is one of the toughest, having sent three teams to the playoffs last season. The Steelers haven't had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, and should at least stay at .500 with the tough schedule ahead of them.

Along with roadtrips to some of the toughest teams in the NFL, including the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers will have their work cut out for them this season if they plan to repeat as AFC North champions.

Pittsburgh Steelers win-loss prediction

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

The revamped Steelers will be tested right away Week 1 with a trip to Orchard Park. A rematch of Week 14 from last season, when the wheels were starting to fall off for the Steelers. The Steelers do have new offensive weapons, but the newly configured offensive line remains a mystery.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Buffalo Bills 28

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a .500 team the last few seasons and haven't made any significant improvements to change that. The Steelers are better on both sides of the ball on offense and defense and should easily get their first home win of the season.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 35

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are still a young team and a work in progress. Joe Burrow has a lot of potential but the offensive line is going to have to improve to keep him on his feet. The Steelers defense is great against the pass which won't be good for the Bengals offense.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 35

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

A road trip to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be another tough game for the Steelers. An improved run game may help, but if the secondary hasn't improved by then, Rodgers and the Packers offense could have a field day.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 14, Green Bay Packers 28

Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos

Entering the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league. This could be a tight game for both sides.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 13, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have been known to struggle when making cross-country trips. Although quarterback Russell Wilson is at the height of his career, he's missing some key teammates to help get the job done. The Seahawks defense no longer features the "Legion of Boom" and leaves a lot to be desired on offense as well, something that has apparently caused disagreements between Wilson and the Seahawks.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns showed last season that they are no longer the team at the bottom of the division and have begun to make a name for themselves. The Steelers had two tough losses to the Browns at the end of the season, one away in Week 17 and the other a home Wild Card loss to end the season earlier than they had hoped. In this first meetup of the season, the Browns may just have the upper hand.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Cleveland Browns 42

Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears are still committed to Andy Dalton, whether that is still the case come Week 7, remains to be seen, but if it is, the Steelers are very familiar with Dalton and could get another win at home.

Prediction: Chicago Bears 7, Pittsburgh Steelers 23

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new quarterback in Jared Goff but he isn't going to fix all of the team's problems. There is still a lot of work to do for the Lions and the Steelers could take advantage of that.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 35

Week 11: at Los Angeles Chargers

A cross-country road trip to L.A. would have been considered an easier feat the last few seasons. But with the team that the Chargers have been building the last few seasons, it'll be more difficult.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Los Angeles Chargers 28

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals

The second game of the divisional series against the Bengals. These games are usually intense and tempers have been know to flare, but the Steelers should still be in good shape against the Bengals.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Week 13: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens and Steelers have been know to split the series, favoring the home team. A packed Heinz Field could be the deciding factor for this close game.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Sources: The #Seahawks are trading CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the #Steelers. A little secondary help before the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2021

Week 14: at Minnesota Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled in primetime games and a Thursday night game at home might not be any different. The Steelers can get a win over Minnesota if the offense continues to show up.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Minnesota Vikings 23

Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Steelers and Titans are always a tough matchup. The Steelers have won the last two meetings, but the Titans offense is a lot to handle and this game could literally go either way. The deciding factor: where both teams are at this point in the season.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs

One of, if not the toughest matchups the Steelers will have all season. The Chiefs are good and are likely to continue on that path in 2021. An explosive offense and a rather good defense in a hostile environment for a road team will all go against the Steelers.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 10, Kansas City Chiefs 35

Week 17: vs. Cleveland Browns

The Steelers are most likely going to do everything in their power to ensure that the Browns don't get another victory on their home turf. The Steelers and Browns split the series with the home team taking this one.

Prediction: Cleveland Browns 32, Pittsburgh Steelers 35

Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens and Steelers split the series once again with the Ravens taking the home season finale.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Baltimore Ravens 28

Pittsburgh Steelers season record prediction: 10-7

Edited by Samuel Green