NFL Sunday Ticket to cost a fortune: Peter King sounds off on league’s greed

While NFL Sunday Ticket costs a pretty penny, it cannot be denied that the program is designed for hardcore fans. Casual followers of the sport can watch the game every Sunday via antenna for a one-time purchase of tens of dollars. That said, the more one locks into the sport, the more expensive it becomes.

As it stands, those preparing to shell out for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023 will be spending up to $500 depending on several factors. According to NJ, the move was made to keep things simple. However, NFL analyst Peter King didn't accept the answer. Here's how he put it in his Football Morning in America column:

Will NFL Sunday Ticket be cheaper, more expensive, or the same in 2024?

"I think this explanation from YouTube about its pricing schedule was rich. ... Just say what you really mean: 'We’re testing the market to see how many people we can get an additional $200 a year from even though they’re probably only going to watch their favorite team from far away...'"

He continued, pressuring the company to make a pivot before the season kicks off:

"If they announce a single-team option before Labor Day, I’ll give them credit. But I don’t think they’ll be doing that."

How much is NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023?

If purchased before June 6, YouTube TV customers can get the service with RedZone for $249 per season. If purchased after June 6, it will cost YouTube TV customers $389.

For those that don't have the service prior to buying RedZone, it's a bit more expensive upfront, but still cheaper than getting the full spectrum of channels. If purchased before June 6, it will cost $389 with RedZone. It will cost $489 per season with RedZone if purchased afterwards.

Will YouTube TV respond to the backlash or simply shrug its shoulders and watch families pinch pennies to pay for a subscription?

