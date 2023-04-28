NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals GM makes DeAndre Hopkins plan clear amid intense draft-day buzz

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was rumored to be traded by the team this offseason.

Rumors surfaced that the team was trying to trade Hopkins and dump his salary as the star wide receiver is getting older and the team was looking to rebuild.

However, first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort made it clear on Thursday that the team is going to keep Hopkins moving forward. Here's what he said via the team's website and Darren Urban:

"I don't foresee that happening. I don't know what is going to happen in the next couple days, but right now, I don't foresee that happening. DeAndre is a Cardinal. DeAndre is a Cardinal and we're moving forward."

Hopkins isn't the only Arizona veteran that was rumored to be traded. Star safety Budda Baker requested a trade from the team and some think he will be moved.

The Cardinals made a few trades yesterday, but none involved Hopkins or Baker. They sent the Philadelphia Eagles pick No. 66 in this year's draft for the Eagles' fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2024 as part of a tampering investigation involving the hiring of HC Jonathan Gannon.

They then traded back to pick No.12 with the Houston Texans, who jumped to pick No. 3. In return, they received the 12th pick, the Texans' second-round pick, and a first- and third-round pick in 2024.

They then jumped up six spots at pick No. 6 to select OT Parris Johnson, adding help for Kyler Murray. Arizona gave up picks No. 12, 34, and 168 to the Detroit Lions for the sixth-overall pick and 81st pick.

The Arizona Cardinals have four picks during the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals introduce Jonathan Gannon as Head Coach

Following their trades, the Arizona Cardinals are set to have four draft picks on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

They'll pick second tonight (pick 33) as part of their trade with the Houston Texans.

Their next pick will be in the third-round with their original 66th overall pick. They'll have another third-round pick (94) overall as part of the Eagles trade and they'll have another third-round selection (96) as a compensatory pick.

Thus far, Arizona has had a good draft. They selected the OL that Kyler Murray lobbied for while picking up more draft picks.

