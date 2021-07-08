NFL and Twitter extend partnership: Details of the new multi-year deal

The NFL and Twitter announced an extension to their partnership this week. In an effort to engage with fans on all spectrums, the NFL has used Twitter since 2013 to keep the conversation going all week long and not just on gameday. This will be Twitter's first major sports partnership.

NFL and Twitter announced a multi-year partnership extension that will include expanded engagement formats and a full-season commitment to produce exclusive content on Twitter Spaces, Twitter's new live audio feature. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2021

Details of the Twitter-NFL partnership

On Thursday morning, July 8, the NFL and Twitter announced a contract extension to their multi-year partnership. Twitter will once again be the go-to place for up-to-date breaking news and game highlights.

The partnership will also include Twitter's newest "Spaces" feature. Spaces is a video and audio feature on the social media app. The NFL will be the first major sports league to partner with Twitter to feature exclusive content on Spaces, adding another dimension to NFL fan engagement.

The agreement features 20 spaces that will be hosted throughout the 2021 NFL season. It will run from the NFL Kickoff through the Super Bowl and even the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL players and analysts will all be featured throughout Spaces content and discuss upcoming games and predictions.

Beyond the new venture with Twitter Spaces, the content on the social media platform will also include the hashtag #NFLTwitter. This will give fans an easy way to check out the current conversation on Twitter and participate in the same. It will also feature on-field POV and constantly updated news.

The NFL will also use Twitter to give fans the opportunity to vote on current topics in the league with "NFL Twitter Votes."

In addition to a swathe of new features, NFL fans will get to relive their favorite catches and plays over and over again with the latest highlights feature on Twitter.

The NFL and Twitter feel that this is the best partnership for both outlets, which gives more opportunities for fans to be involved in the game of football. The deal will allow fans to be fully involved in all aspects of the game. For Twitter, it will bring even more users to the platform, perhaps even new users faithful to the league.

"We're excited to super-serve NFL fans with even more of what they love to see on Twitter, including epic touchdown highlights all season long," said TJ Adeshola, Head of US Sports Partnerships, Twitter. "In addition to fueling the timeline with the best moments from each game in real time, we'll be doubling down on innovation by leveraging our live audio format, 'Spaces', to bring fans even closer to the game."

Edited by Colin D'Cunha