NFL Twitter reacts to a clean-shaven Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers during appearance on The Pat McAffee Show on 11/30/21
Aaron Rodgers during appearance on The Pat McAffee Show on 11/30/21
It’s not COVID-Toe or TOE-VID, but Aaron Rodgers made the news for something related to his body again. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback made his weekly (or daily? Regardless, it seems like a lot) appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and sported a new, clean-shaven look.

The trio (Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk, and Aaron Rodgers) discussed various subjects, including what Rodgers has learned in the last year, whether he thought the Packers would be the number [2] team in the NFL after 12 weeks, the “COVID Toe” article from the Wall Street Journal, A.J. Dillon, and Rex Ryan’s infamous toe fetish.

"We're hoping to avoid surgery obviously but it'd be so minor that I wouldn't miss any time.. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/CN2r5cFioY

NFL Twitter reactions to Aaron Rodgers’ new look

As usual, the peanut gallery on NFL Twitter had some thoughts about Aaron Rodgers’ new look, and they still had to take some shots at the toe. Peruse below at your own entertainment risk.

Aaron Rodgers does not recognize No-Shave November. Also when asked if he drinks coffee, he said, “Yeah, I’m caffeinated.”

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 @OfficialAJHawk, @BostonConnr @tyschmit You better asked him why he shaved? Using his face to distract from his feet? 🤣

The man bun is one thing, but we are one week away from an Aaron Rodgers’ OnlyFans page where he just has a live feed of his pinky toe streaming 24/7. That could be the harbinger of the end of time and space as we know it, but it’ll still cost you a monthly subscription.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Looks like he shaved, but did he cut off that man bun??

Sometimes, if you don’t have something nice to say, say it anyway.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Not really feeling the shaved Aaron Rodgers

The Bobby Hill energy in this tweet is strong. “I got gout!”

@PatMcAfeeShow @AdamSchefter @AaronRodgers12 Is there surgery for gout? Because Aaron Rodgers has gout.

Aaron Rodgers shaved and is bundled up. He must keep it cold in that house. Maybe that’s the secret to his success on the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin: ABC, always be cold.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AdamSchefter @AaronRodgers12 I dont like him but I respect that he keeps a cold house. Needs a toque inside because heat costs money, I like it

They do say that the camera adds 75 years.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Aaron Rodgers looks 113 years old in this video

Aaron Rodgers is football's Dorian Gray. The longer his arm strength remains, the more his face ages.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Why does he look like he’s aged 30 years in every pic I’ve seen of him this week is he ok

We could have gone the rest of our lives without seeing a foot with Aaron Rodgers’s head as the big toe, wearing a cheesehead, but here we are.

@PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Aaron Rodgers Tuesday!!! https://t.co/TD9NwGMjzC

“Been awake since February” is actually the name of A.A. Ron’s Green Day cover band.

Aaron Rodgers just flat out does not look good this year. Like physically. He's as good a football player as ever, but it looks like he's been awake since February.

If Jeopardy! doesn’t pan out, Rodgers could be a Disney villain whose superpower is owning da Bears.

@SportsCenter Aaron Rodgers looks like an old man villain. He definitely could have a acting career after football.

Aaron Rodgers, his toe, and the Green Bay Packers have a bye week for Week 13. When they return on Sunday, December 12th, they will take on the Chicago Bears in Green Bay.

