NFL Twitter reacts to a clean-shaven Aaron Rodgers

It’s not COVID-Toe or TOE-VID, but Aaron Rodgers made the news for something related to his body again. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback made his weekly (or daily? Regardless, it seems like a lot) appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and sported a new, clean-shaven look.
The trio (Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk, and Aaron Rodgers) discussed various subjects, including what Rodgers has learned in the last year, whether he thought the Packers would be the number [2] team in the NFL after 12 weeks, the “COVID Toe” article from the Wall Street Journal, A.J. Dillon, and Rex Ryan’s infamous toe fetish.
NFL Twitter reactions to Aaron Rodgers’ new look
As usual, the peanut gallery on NFL Twitter had some thoughts about Aaron Rodgers’ new look, and they still had to take some shots at the toe. Peruse below at your own entertainment risk.
Aaron Rodgers does not recognize No-Shave November. Also when asked if he drinks coffee, he said, “Yeah, I’m caffeinated.”
The man bun is one thing, but we are one week away from an Aaron Rodgers’ OnlyFans page where he just has a live feed of his pinky toe streaming 24/7. That could be the harbinger of the end of time and space as we know it, but it’ll still cost you a monthly subscription.
Sometimes, if you don’t have something nice to say, say it anyway.
The Bobby Hill energy in this tweet is strong. “I got gout!”
Aaron Rodgers shaved and is bundled up. He must keep it cold in that house. Maybe that’s the secret to his success on the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin: ABC, always be cold.
They do say that the camera adds 75 years.
Aaron Rodgers is football's Dorian Gray. The longer his arm strength remains, the more his face ages.
We could have gone the rest of our lives without seeing a foot with Aaron Rodgers’s head as the big toe, wearing a cheesehead, but here we are.
“Been awake since February” is actually the name of A.A. Ron’s Green Day cover band.
If Jeopardy! doesn’t pan out, Rodgers could be a Disney villain whose superpower is owning da Bears.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Aaron Rodgers, his toe, and the Green Bay Packers have a bye week for Week 13. When they return on Sunday, December 12th, they will take on the Chicago Bears in Green Bay.