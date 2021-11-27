NFL Twitter has hilarious responses to Skip Bayless' video after Cowboys loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving, and Skip Bayless did his best to convey his feelings. The notable Cowboys fan posted on Twitter his supposed disappointment and NFL Twitter had some reactions. On Thursday, the Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 33 to 36 in an overtime thriller. The Cowboys have now lost 3 out of their last 4 and are in danger of losing their spot atop the NFC East standings.
In the video posted on Twitter, Skip Bayless simply wrote, "Me after THAT,” with a clip of him speechless and breathing heavily while staring to one side of the camera. Predictably, the peanut gallery of NFL Twitter had a field day with the post.
Skip Bayless makes funny video after Cowboys loss, and NFL Twitter is loving it
The co-host of Undisputed on Fox Sports certainly looked to be sad and disappointed in the outcome of the Dallas/Las Vegas game and posted his feelings about it. Although Bayless spoke no actual words in the peculiar video, NFL Twitter provided their own commentary on the Cowboys' loss.
Co-host Shannon Sharpe also had thoughts of his own on the matter:
Some were baffled at Bayless’ video and wondered what exactly is going on.
Weirdly so, it’s the appropriate response to a tough loss compared to the usual delusion shared by most Cowboys fans:
Bayless had the same energy as Tio Hector from BrBa, without the bell:
If you help one person through a difficult time no matter how, you're helping the world:
There is no sports pain without someone else laughing at your sports pain:
Blink twice if you’re OK, Skip:
Bayless is also a noted Lebron James critic, so naturally misery loves company (to laugh at your misery).
The internet is undefeated.
The fake-crying is fake, but the non-tears, they’re real:
Bayless and Cowboys fans will have a few extra days to digest the loss before Week 13’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints, who are also coming off of a loss. Both teams have similarly now struggled to put together wins in recent weeks.
For the game, the Cowboys had an incredible 14 penalties, which left many (including Skip Bayless) probably wondering what was going on with the team or the officiating. CB Anthony Brown had 4 pass interference calls, which also made him an easy scapegoat for the loss -- especially because the final PI call set up the Raiders' game-winning field goal.