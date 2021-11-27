NFL Twitter has hilarious responses to Skip Bayless' video after Cowboys loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving, and Skip Bayless did his best to convey his feelings. The notable Cowboys fan posted on Twitter his supposed disappointment and NFL Twitter had some reactions. On Thursday, the Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 33 to 36 in an overtime thriller. The Cowboys have now lost 3 out of their last 4 and are in danger of losing their spot atop the NFC East standings.

In the video posted on Twitter, Skip Bayless simply wrote, "Me after THAT,” with a clip of him speechless and breathing heavily while staring to one side of the camera. Predictably, the peanut gallery of NFL Twitter had a field day with the post.

Skip Bayless makes funny video after Cowboys loss, and NFL Twitter is loving it

The co-host of Undisputed on Fox Sports certainly looked to be sad and disappointed in the outcome of the Dallas/Las Vegas game and posted his feelings about it. Although Bayless spoke no actual words in the peculiar video, NFL Twitter provided their own commentary on the Cowboys' loss.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe also had thoughts of his own on the matter:

Some were baffled at Bayless’ video and wondered what exactly is going on.

Weirdly so, it’s the appropriate response to a tough loss compared to the usual delusion shared by most Cowboys fans:

Bayless had the same energy as Tio Hector from BrBa, without the bell:

Frank Janisch @FrankieJ29 @RealSkipBayless Why Skip got the same energy as Tio Hector from Breaking Bad @RealSkipBayless Why Skip got the same energy as Tio Hector from Breaking Bad https://t.co/LsdxU8RvKy

If you help one person through a difficult time no matter how, you're helping the world:

Brian @BriBer6190 @RealSkipBayless Thanks for this Skip. No matter what happens the rest of my life, no matter how bad or dark things get, I'll always be able to look back and think "It could've been worse. I could've been the guy who posted that weird Skip Bayless video". This will be the strength I need. @RealSkipBayless Thanks for this Skip. No matter what happens the rest of my life, no matter how bad or dark things get, I'll always be able to look back and think "It could've been worse. I could've been the guy who posted that weird Skip Bayless video". This will be the strength I need.

There is no sports pain without someone else laughing at your sports pain:

Blink twice if you’re OK, Skip:

jphurrah @jphurrah @RealSkipBayless Bro we like trolling you, but like for real, are you ok man? @RealSkipBayless Bro we like trolling you, but like for real, are you ok man?

Bayless is also a noted Lebron James critic, so naturally misery loves company (to laugh at your misery).

Robert (7-4) 💔💔⏳ @RobertRaymond46 Skip Bayless crying on the TL, life is good Skip Bayless crying on the TL, life is good https://t.co/PKI7ioEonf

The internet is undefeated.

The fake-crying is fake, but the non-tears, they’re real:

Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire Skip Bayless’s fake crying just kinda looks like he’s trying to use his camera as a mirror and accidentally turned the video on. Skip Bayless’s fake crying just kinda looks like he’s trying to use his camera as a mirror and accidentally turned the video on.

Bayless and Cowboys fans will have a few extra days to digest the loss before Week 13’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints, who are also coming off of a loss. Both teams have similarly now struggled to put together wins in recent weeks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For the game, the Cowboys had an incredible 14 penalties, which left many (including Skip Bayless) probably wondering what was going on with the team or the officiating. CB Anthony Brown had 4 pass interference calls, which also made him an easy scapegoat for the loss -- especially because the final PI call set up the Raiders' game-winning field goal.

Edited by Henno van Deventer