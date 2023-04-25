The NFL is no stranger to this, but Aaron Rodgers broke the internet once again on April 24. The quarterback was traded to the New York Jets officially after months of eerie silence. When the trade came down, NFL Twitter, analysts, and pundits all gave their two cents, which created their own ripples of blowback.

This is what happened to former Jets head coach Rex Ryan when he declared the team as Super Bowl contenders. Tyler Dunne on Twitter took a picture of the coach, setting off a bomb of jokes online about the former coach's appearance. Here's a look at just how mean the internet can be at times:

Will Aaron Rodgers reach the playoffs this season?

How much did Aaron Rodgers' trade affect the 2023 NFL Draft?

Aaron Rodgers at Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

Heading into the week, several pundits had braced for the quarterback to be dealt during the NFL Draft weekend. Multiple pundits expressed the second day as a potential ETA. However, the quarterback was dealt before the big event. The compensation exchange will have an effect on both teams this weekend.

Here's a look at what has changed for both teams due to the trade. The Jets got Aaron Rodgers, so they don't need to look at drafting a quarterback.

They also exchanged places in the first round with the Green Bay Packers. They dropped to 15th from 13th and the Packers moved up to 13th. They also got a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Meanwhile, the Packers got a second-round and a sixth-round pick in this year's draft. The trade will also have an effect on next year's draft.

The Jets will be giving up either a 2024 second-round pick or a first-round pick depending on if the quarterback plays 65 percent of downs, according to Adam Schefter.

With the trade now set in stone, one of the sub-plots of the 2023 season will be a comparison between the Jets' success and that of the Packers. In a way, one could expect a similar story to the Broncos-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade last year. Of course, the results could be different, but many are bracing for the same trappings this year.

A long-time struggling franchise finally gets a quality quarterback that may or may not be on the decline, trading a big chunk of change for the right. As Wilson's precedent shows, there is a very real chance that the trade doesn't work like how both sides are hoping.

That said, of course, NFL fans can only wait until the fall to see the effects of what truly happened during April's last gasp.

