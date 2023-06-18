If you are an NFL fan and a social media user, chances are Baby Gronk would be familiar to you. The young child, who is a physical specimen for his age, has been visiting various colleges and meeting with players and influencers. Named Madden San Miguel, after the legendary NFL coach, his father has been controlling his actions and next moves.

Given his young age, some have now started to show their concern if Baby Gronk is in the right frame of mind to do all this. NFL YouTuber Mikerophone is certainly among the skeptics. He was definitely not holding back and posted a scathing video, titled, "How To Ruin Your Child's Life in 6 Seconds", in which he said that it is concerning that the young influencer is never seen smiling. He said,

“I went through many of his pictures and I can't find a single image of this young man smiling. There is absolutely no emotion in this young man's face despite him doing some relatively cool things, he has a really sick Baby Gronk chain but look at his facial expression, even his like promos are a little odd…”

Mikerophone made it clear that he still believes that the young influencer's father knows what is the best for him. However, he seemed to maintain that his current steps might not be the best way for his path towards happiness. He added,

“I feel like like his dad wants what's best for him, but what most of us are noticing and I don't think you have to be a genius to realize going into football and naming your son after John Madden isn't necessarily the path to happiness.”

Mikerophone not the first person to raise concern about Baby Gronk's father's behavior

Mikerophone is among the latest to raise concern about some disturbing behavior on the part of the Baby Gronk's father. Another TikTok star, Lacey Jane Brown, recently accused him of sexualizing her in front of his child when they were together. Allegedly, when she was throwing the football to him, he asked her to take her jacket off. She said,

"And again, disturbing. And listen, I'm not a parent, and I don't like to judge others parenting, but in this case, I'm gonna. Do better, Big baby Gronk!"

It seems like the young sensation's dad, Father's Day notwithstanding, is taking a lot of heat from many quarters. Whether that causes him to change and take a step back remains to be seen.

