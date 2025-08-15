  • home icon
  Nick Bosa's GF Lauren Maenner drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Swift's eye-catching cover for 'The Life of a Showgirl' album 

Nick Bosa's GF Lauren Maenner drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s eye-catching cover for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 15, 2025 10:30 GMT
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa's GF Lauren Maenner drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram/@laurenmaenner_ and Getty)

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, lauded the cover image of Taylor Swift’s new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The “Blank Space” singer announced her 12th studio album on Wednesday on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast.

She teased the album in a trailer for the podcast, shared on X/Twitter earlier this week, and revealed the album cover in the episode. Swift also shared a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday to unveil more details about the album, which is scheduled for release in October. She posted two cover-page pictures on her social media handle with a caption that read:

"Pre-order The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Beautiful” Limited Release Deluxe CD now on my site. Available for 72 hours while supplies last."
Maenner reacted to the post and reshared it on her Instagram story with a one-word caption:

"Icon."
Nick Bosa&#039;s GF Lauren Maenner drops reaction to Taylor Swift&#039;s &lsquo;The Life of a Showgirl&rsquo; album/@laurenmaenner_
Nick Bosa's GF Lauren Maenner drops reaction to Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album/@laurenmaenner_

However, it’s not only Lauren Maenner who reacted to Swift’s new album. Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also shared a story on her Instagram account expressing her excitement for the album. Mahomes’ mother, Randi, also reacted to the album.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the announcement just days after NFL teams began their preseason games.

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, shares throwback glimpse of her acting

In another Instagram story on Thursday, Lauren Maenner shared a video from her childhood of an advertisement for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It was a short clip in which Maenner said:

“I wanted to be the president of the United States."

She shared the clip with a heartfelt message:

“Bold statement from my 6-year-old self."
Bosa&#039;s GF Lauren Maenner IG story /@laurenmaenner_
Bosa's GF Lauren Maenner IG story /@laurenmaenner_

In another Instagram story, Maenner shared a closer look at her facial expression in the advertisement with a humorous caption:

“Fighting for my life to say the word president."
Lauren Maenner Ig story/@laurenmaenner_
Lauren Maenner Ig story/@laurenmaenner_

Meanwhile, Nick Bosa is looking forward to his seventh year in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners competed in their preseason opener last week against the Denver Broncos.

They are set to play the Los Angeles Raiders next on Thursday. The teams also had a joint practice earlier, but Bosa reportedly missed it because of soreness.

