Nick Wright shares story of Jalen Hurts’ mother confronting him prior to Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win

This past Sunday, Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The NFC East team dominated the Kansas City Chiefs and won 40-22 to cap off a sensational season.

Hurts came into this season under a lot of pressure and was constantly criticized throughout the campaign. The Eagles quarterback was often referred to as his team's weak link, but he proved everyone wrong.

The 26-year-old quarterback played his best in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. He silenced many of his critics, including Nick Wright, who the Eagles star's mother confronted before the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nick Wright cements Jalen Hurts among top-5 QBs in NFL

Super Bowl Handoff & Winning MVP & Head Coach Press Conference - Source: Getty

In a recent segment on his podcast, "What's Wright? with Nick Wright," the FS1 analyst shared a story of how Hurts' mother, Pamela Hurts, asked Wright why he always criticizes her son.

Trending

"Saturday night, DraftKings' Klutch Sports party at Brennan's in New Orleans, this woman comes up to me and says, 'I would like to ask you a question, why do you talk so bad about Jalen Hurts?' I was like, 'Well, I don't know that's fair,' She was like, 'Yes, it is. You always talk bad about him.'"

Wright mentioned that he doesn't consider himself a Hurts hater but pointed out how the two-time Pro Bowler failed to build on his sensational performance in the Super Bowl two years ago. He highlighted how the woman who approached him was still not convinced, and Wright eventually realized that she was Hurts' mother.

"She still is like not really having and then I realized something I should have realized much earlier in the conversation. And I said, 'Ma'am, may I ask you a question, are you Jalen Hurts mother?' And she said, 'Yes, I am.'"

"She obviously just thinks I'm wrong, which is what a mother should think," Wright continued. "She says, 'What are you going to say when he wins?' I was like, 'Well, if he,' and before that, she goes, 'Not if when he wins.' So, what I'll say is, Jalen Hurts now deserves to be just considered one of the five best quarterbacks. Winning a Super Bowl really matters a lot."

Expand Tweet

Now that Hurts has won a Super Bowl, Wright has cemented the Eagles star among the top five quarterbacks in the league. He emphasized the fact that winning a Super Bowl matters a lot, especially when the team didn't carry the quarterback.

Wright also mentioned that Hurts has now played exceptionally in two Super Bowls, along with his outstanding performance in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders. The Super Bowl LIX MVP completely outplayed Patrick Mahomes on the biggest stage and he deserves to be recognized among the best players in the league.

Hurts completed 77.27% of his throws in the Super Bowl for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception with a passer rating of 119.7. He also was the leading rusher in the Super Bowl with 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback