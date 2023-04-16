“Nothing is permanent” - Gisele Bundchen shares motivating message after rumors of new relationship gain traction

Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce from Tom Brady just about six months ago. The former Victoria's Secret model has since returned to the modeling and fashion industry and is focused on living her life and co-parenting her children with the former NFL quarterback.

Despite rumors that she is in a relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente, Bundchen has continued to say that she isn't in a relationship as of yet.

On Sunday morning, Bundchen posted a video on her Instagram page of her riding a bike. The video is set to the cover of the song "It's a Beautiful Day" by ADMT, the original being sung by TRINIX x Rushawn. In her caption, she shares about the 'trials' that everyone faces. She continued by saying that whether the experience is good or bad, there is always something to learn from the experience.

"We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

She said that nothing is 'permanent' and everyone should just enjoy the good moments and just learn from the bad ones. Finishing by saying that every day is a gift to enjoy.

This latest post by Gisele Bundchen shows just how she is choosing to live her post-divorce life after 13 years of marriage to Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen continues with positive outlook after divorce

Just three days before Gisele Bundchen tweeted about living life to the fullest every day, she had another optimistic outlook. She posted a photo of herself smelling flowers and captioned it with some words about weathering the storm.

"The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout 💕"

Her caption said that the storm that knocks the leaves off the trees also allows the seeds to sprout and give new life.

It seems to be her way of dealing with new changes coming into her life. By saying that while she may have weathered a tough part of her life, she can still bounce back and use that to have a positive impact.

Since she and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022, she has continued to work her way back into her career as well as travel.

