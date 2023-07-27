"That's Tom Brady-ish" - O.J. Simpson believes Aaron Rodgers is mimicking 7x Super Bowl champ with $35,000,000 pay cut: 

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has high praise for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old quarterback signed a new two-year contract extension that will pay him $75 million over the course of the next two years.

He was initially due to be paid $110 million over that time period. Saving the team $35 million will allow more breathing space for the franchise. Simpson took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to say how much he appreciated that move by Rodgers.

"I know what he did yesterday, picking 30 to 35 million less, so the team could have more money to spend on other players. Hey, that's Tom Brady ish. I guess he wants to be like Peyton Manning, who changed teams at the end of his career, won a Super Bowl. Tom Brady changed teams, at the end of his career won a Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford Chase teams at the end of this year, as a career he won a Super Bowl so I'm assuming that's what he's thinking. And I wouldn't be surprised if he'd do it because he's got some terrific young talent."

Simpson said that he was already a fan of the four-time NFL MVP, but, that recent move made him an even bigger fan. He called it "Brady-ish" to do something like that. A reference to what seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady did to help build a dynasty around him.

O.J. Simpson said that he believes that Rodgers could follow the path of Brady, Peyton Manning, and Matthew Stafford and win a Super Bowl with a new team late in his career.

How much will QB Aaron Rodgers earn in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers negotiated a new contract extension last year with the Green Bay Packers. With two years remaining on the deal, he has now reworked the contract to allow the New York Jets to build a winning team around him. How much will the quarterback get paid this upcoming season?

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Wanted to take a look at the filed contract that the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers. It is what it's said to be—a real paycut.



• $35 million to sign.

• $1.839 million base for '23.

• $38.161 million in 2024.

• Fully guaranteed.

• No-trade, no-tag provisions.



(Cont.)

His base salary for the 2023 NFL season is $1.839 million. In just three days, he will be paid a roster bonus that is worth $35 million. That won't count against the Jets' salary cap.

His salary for the 2024 NFL season will be worth $38.161 million, but, if the team needs more salary cap space, there is an option. $35 million of that salary can also be converted into a bonus. There is also a full no-trade clause and a no-tag provision in the new contract.