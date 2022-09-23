"THIS CATCH IS FILTHY" - Odell Beckham Jr loved George Pickens' showstopping catch of the year contender

The young NFL season has already provided enough legendary performances and highlight-reel catches to last an entire season. Odell Beckham Jr., a showstopper in his own right, shared a worthy tribute to an instant classic of a catch on Thursday night.

"THIS CATCH IS FILTHY"-Odell Beckham Jr

A worthy shoutout from Odell Beckham Jr, considering it came against his former team.

In a Thursday Night Showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, George Pickens' one-handed catch raised the brows of observers worldwide. In a reflex of desperation to save a wayward throw from Mitch Trubisky, Pickens made his early bid for NFL catch of the year. The reception is worth several looks in a grab that's hard not to marvel at over and over again in the clip below:

This catch is worth its own snapshot, just to put the gravity of the slick one-handed nab in perspective.

Catches like these are becoming a bit of the norm for a surprisingly talented wide receiving corps. that is turning heads early on. Catches like these are bitter-sweet considering the Steelers fell to the Cleveland Browns 29-17 on the Thursday Night stage. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh has little to show for their efforts following a surprising win against the Bengals to start the year. The Steelers now sport a losing record of 1-2 on the year despite flashes of brilliance from the offense.

Despite Odell Beckham Jr. praise, Steelers struggling to find offensive rhythm

Steelers QB, Mitch Trubisky warming up before the game

Unfortunately, an Odell Beckham Jr. shoutout is about as good as it has gotten since game 1 for the Steelers. After taking the Cincinnati Bengals by surprise in week 1, the Steelers have yet to win a game, scoring 17 points or fewer in their last two games. With the Bengals staggering out of the gate with an 0-2 record, Pittsburgh's week 1 win is looking more like fools gold with each passing week.

This isn't the first catch of its tier Pittsburgh has had to dig out courtesy of a wayward Trubisky throw. Pickens' dig is a concerning trend of great catches for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the receivers are showing some flashes of brilliance, their young quarterback has been hit or miss on his plays through the air thus far. Such inconsistency is evidently disrupting the rhythm of his complimentary receivers.

That doesn't bode well for the young quarterback and the Steelers if they wish to keep pace in the AFC North. Time will tell if Trubisky and co. can turn the tide on an inconsistent start to the season.

