"One of the stupidest things": Marcus Spears tears into Commanders for leaving Terry McLaurin unsigned amid All-Pro WR's tense contract standoff

The Washington Commanders’ contract standoff with All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin drew criticism from analysts and fans.ESPN analyst Marcus Spears called the team’s handling of the situation “one of the stupiest things” this offseason.“It’s one of the stupidest things that I’ve seen this offseason,” Spears said on Thursday, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; “It just seems like it makes all the sense in the world. Jaden Daniels still on a rookie contract. ... When you don’t have to pay your quarterback quarter of a billion dollars, you go ahead and take care of everyone else around him.&quot;Terry McLaurin is absolutely the most important offensive player on this team outside of Jaden Daniels and we’re here with a contract dispute three weeks into camp knowing full well you gonna need this guy to put yourself potentially back into the situation that you were in last year?”McLaurin’s camp reportedly opened negotiations with a salary demand exceeding $30 million annually. Commanders general manager Adam Peters resisted, citing his upcoming 30th birthday and analytics showing production declines for receivers in their 30s. Washington is reluctant to commit based on past production, or to set a precedent.McLaurin, under contract in 2025, requested a trade on July 31; however, he said he prefers to stay. His absence from practices left the offense struggling in scrimmages, and the thin receiver depth is evident.Terry McLaurin on the age factor affecting his contract negotiationOnly three receivers aged 31 or older averaged 70+ receiving yards per game over the past five seasons. Only six averaged more than 60.“The Commanders rely heavily on analytics, and the numbers aren't kind to receivers at that age,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on Wednesday.McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, acknowledged the data but argued his case.“I’m not dismissing (age) completely,&quot; McLaurin said in July, via ESPN. &quot;There are data points to support that, but how come it’s not OK to say this may be a different case, and based on what he’s proven, showing no signs of deterioration, I feel that should be acknowledged as well. People (are) making it seem like I need to start getting fitted for a walker and a cane.”The Washington Commanders and McLaurin remain in a standoff in contract negotiation talks. He will miss Monday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.