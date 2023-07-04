Orlando Brown Jr. fires back at CJ Gardner’s absurd take on Super Bowl loss to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. clapped back on CJ Gardner-Johnson’s tweet about an alternate ending to Super Bowl LVII.

The free safety tweeted:

“Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline. I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️”

Brown Jr. replied by pointing out what the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line did wrong:

“We talking about grass on the biggest stage…Y’all rush plan was to win with games when rushing 4 with a mix of man and zone, thinking that shit was getting home ❌ !!!! On top of that, y’all rushed 5 with Cov 1 and a splash of 3!! Let’s not act like the field helped me stop a bull rush, I gotta get cleats in the ground to stop it. If anything, it helped y’all!!”

Ironically, both Orlando Brown Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have signed with other teams. The offensive lineman signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

There have been many complaints about the grass used during the big game, especially with players slipping during the plays. Gardner-Johnson claimed that he used three different cleats throughout the Super Bowl.

However, it was still a close game as the Kansas City Chiefs completed a second-half comeback to defeat the Eagles 38-35. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame an ankle injury to will his squad to victory. As a result, he earned his second Super Bowl title and second Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

Orlando Brown Jr. is a part of the solid Chiefs offensive line

After playing with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, the four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle landed on the Chiefs. But he wasn’t the only one on Kansas City’s offensive line who played well. It was a collective effort that limited the Eagles’ defense to zero sacks in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles had the most sacks last season with 70, thanks to a defensive front with Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat.

But the Chiefs’ offensive line was up to the challenge. Aside from Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, they have 2022 Second Team All-Pro member Creed Humphrey at center.

Left guard Joe Thuney is also Second Team All-Pro, while Andrew Wylie is part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship squad.

Finally, Trey Smith is a draft steal who performed well under the bright lights. Despite injury concerns, the Chiefs took him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started 33 games in two seasons.

The Super Bowl victory caps off Orlando Brown Jr.’s successful stint with the Chiefs. In 2021, Kansas City played its fourth consecutive AFC Championship game during the Patrick Mahomes era. Unfortunately, they lost to the team he signed with this off-season.

