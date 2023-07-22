Oxnard residents file complaint against Jerry Jones’ Cowboys for privacy invasion in training camp setup: Report

Residents near the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, have cheered for the Jerry Jones-owned Dallas Cowboys during their annual training camp.

Unfortunately, the relationship changed after some residents complained to city officials about a new VIP hospitality tent facing the football field.

Per Dallas Morning News, the residents claim the tent threatens their privacy and security because its floor is above a row of patio fences. Therefore, guests can see what’s on their lawn. Likewise, they claim the tent obstructs their view of the football field and a nearby golf course.

Residents also claim that the white-tarped tent blocks sunlight for their plants and reduces the value of their property. It’s also a concern for residents who paid a premium for the views. There have also been some issues with those who constructed the tent.

Meanwhile, the Jerry Jones-owned Cowboys claimed they had all the necessary permits to construct the VIP tent. They also said that the tent would be dismantled by the end of the training camp.

However, Barry P. Goldberg, the attorney representing the residents, shared that he hasn’t seen the permits. The city of Oxnard directed him to an online search, but he still couldn’t find the permits.

Rookies and veterans will report to the 2023 Dallas Cowboys training camp starting July 25. Here, coaches and front office personnel finalize their 53-man active roster for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Aside from team owner, Jerry Jones also serves as the Cowboys’ de facto general manager.

Jerry Jones sends his team to Oxnard to prepare for the NFL season

The Cowboys have conducted their training camp in Oxnard since 2001. But in 2021, the once-dirt lot that bordered the practice fields turned into a 152-unit housing village called The Gallery. Residents witness the practices firsthand and can mingle with the players if accommodated.

In good riddance, the residents have supported Jerry Jones’ squad despite some noise issues, especially when they play music for the players. They also refrain from filming team practices, especially the ones not open to the public, to respect the Cowboys’ privacy.

The residents have also dealt with traffic and public trespassing, especially when the Cowboys had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The Cowboys have also maintained predominantly good relations with the community. The team’s security director, Cable Johnson, has a direct line of communication with The Gallery Homeowners Association president Sergio Becerra-Casillas.

Typically, he meets with the residents every year before training camp starts to address concerns. However, this year’s meeting was canceled due to a scheduling conflict with city officials.

