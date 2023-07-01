As Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes beat Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match', Pat McAfee was naturally thrilled that the NFL duo got one over the NBA duo. As a former football player himself, it is not surprising to see him have allegiance leaning towards the football league.

Speaking on his show, the former NFL player said,

"Last night, the NFL beat the sh*t out of the NBA… They just got swept by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who did some Mahomes-Kelce sh*t on a golf course once they get rolling in chirping in dancing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pat McAfee was incredibly proud of the way the tight end played and labelled him the star of 'The Match'. He often bailed out his quarterback when his tee shots did not get going and the former NFL player took up on that. He said,

"Travis Kelce is a fu**ng dog…. I don't think anybody expected to be the stick that he was yesterday… Travis Kelce was the star of the program yesterday, and we want to let Travis know we appreciate him being a part of it."

Despite lauding Travis Kelce for winning 'The Match' against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Pat McAfee reserves special praise for Patrick Mahomes

Despite calling Travis Kelce the star of 'The Match', Pat McAfee was thrilled by what he saw from Patrick Mahomes. It was not so much that he was talking about the quarterback's golfing prowess. Rather he was referring to the reigning NFL MVP's confidence and bravado, which make him an ideal face of the league. He added,

"I'm not gonna say that Patrick Mahomes wasn't electrifying; he was. And I fu**ing love that the next face of the NFL is a guy who has personality, is not scared to be himself, and is an incredibly confident human being. Which I would assume the next face of the NFL was going to be regardless, but he's the fu**ng perfect one for us."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



What a win for the NFL Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are GAMERS..What a win for the NFL #PMSLive Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are GAMERS..What a win for the NFL #PMSLive https://t.co/STQTLsiVO3

Pat McAfee was not wrong in his estimate there. Going into 'The Match', Steph Curry was widely considered to be the best golfer among the four players. Many favored him and Klay Thompson to win. But the way the Kansas City Chiefs duo approached the game with confidence, it made a mockery of any previous billing.

Odds Shark @OddsShark



Odds through 7 holes: -3500 Mahomes/Kelce odds at the beginning of The Match: +200Odds through 7 holes: -3500 Mahomes/Kelce odds at the beginning of The Match: +200Odds through 7 holes: -3500 😳 https://t.co/UwcJDlzlU8

Any NFL fan who has seen the franchise perform over the last few years could have already warned Steph Curry and Klay Thompson that they win more than they lose, never mind the odds. Just as it happened here in 'The Match'.

Poll : 0 votes