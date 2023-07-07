The Pat McAfee Show has grown in popularity over the years, allowing him to discuss topics other than sports. McAfee recently commented on the Twitter vs. Threads controversy, in which Elon Musk is reportedly threatening to sue Mark Zuckerberg.

McAfee went into detail about the situation, pointing out the flaws in Threads that will prevent them from becoming more successful than Twitter.

Here's what he said on his show:

"I logged in because it seemed like everybody was doing it. I was kind of happy for new social media potentially becoming a part of our daily routine in our life. I want to get in there, it looks like it's fun, looks like it's good.

"That thing is a I wouldn't even say Twitter light because I feel like beers are more of a beer than like what Threads has about 1/50 of the features, just active features one of the active features of Twitter.

"So, comparing Threads to Twitter is like trying to compare a rookie quarterback to like Aaron Rodgers, or Tom or something like that. So it's not gonna be easy to do that... Sh*t algorithm, they suck… hey your algorithm is crap."

Similarly to McAfee, many people around the world created Threads accounts, but the app did not entice them. It was primarily due to the fact that the social media platform was just released and will take time to have features similar to Twitter.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, would not be amused if Zuckerberg simply decides to copy all of Twitter's features and can sue him for it.

Pat McAfee expects Elon Musk to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable

Pat McAfee: Super Bowl LVII - Previews

Pat McAfee later elaborated on what might happen if Elon Musk decides to sue Mark Zuckerberg. He believes Musk will not let go of Zuckerberg easily because he paid nearly $40 billion to buy Twitter. Here's what McAfee said:

"I don't know about the legalities of it all if there are non-compete clauses and all these people's contracts and everything like that, but you could certainly see how Elon will be like,

"This is a basic as one of the things that I bought for $40 some Billion dollars you created three months ago, obviously not gonna win. This is Elon just wanting to tell the world that they think this is bullsh*t. I think he that's how I'm reading this."

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are reportedly planning an MMA fight in the near future, and UFC president Dana White is eager to provide them with a venue.

With the developments between Threads and Twitter, the Musk-Zuckerberg rivalry has heated up even more, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

