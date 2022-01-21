Patrick Mahomes shares brilliant take on Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of intense playoff battle

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are gearing up for another faceoff. The winner will move on and the loser's season will be over. The stakes don't get much higher than this for both quarterbacks. With a lot on the line, the buildup is growing.

However, looking at what Mahomes said when talking to ProFootballTalk via The Spun, it appears the quarterback is as calm as ever.

The biggest takeaway from his statements was that he sees himself and Josh Allen competing for quite a long time.

“...he’s a tremendous player,” Mahomes said. “I actually know him a little bit off the field as well, great dude. They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion. He’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions.

"Like you said, we’ll probably play them a lot of times, it’ll be great competition, and it’s definitely a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”

Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to victory against the Bills?

Josh Allen is coming off a more impressive week in which he was splendid against the New England Patriots, leading what many called a perfect offensive game against one of the greatest defensive schemers in the history of the sport. In the Bills' 47-17 win, Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns with no fumbles or interceptions.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout of his own. Over the weekend, the Chiefs eviscerated the Steelers in the second half, winning the contest 42-21. The Chiefs quarterback completed 30 of 39 passes for 404 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

One could give Allen the advantage heading into the contest, considering the quality of the opponent was much greater than that of the Chiefs. That said, with the exception of a breakdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs defense has been nearly pristine since mid-season.

It would be a massive plot twist for Kansas City to be the defense that stops Allen in his tracks. For Allen to annihilate Belichick but fall to the Chiefs would go against the conventional knowledge of all three teams to this point. As such, this game is shaping up to be an epic shootout. Will Allen outsling Mahomes? One can only wait and see.

The Bills face the Chiefs on Sunday, January 23 at 6:30 PM EST.

