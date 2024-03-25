Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi and his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes enjoyed a mother-son night out. Randi Mahomes shared photos on her Instagram story on Sunday night of her and Jackson driving to the American Airlines Center for pop icon, Madonna's Celebration Tour.

She expressed her excitement to see the pop superstar perform at the Dallas, Texas, arena, her first tour in nearly four years.

"On the way to see Madonna."

Randi and Jackson Mahomes went to the Madonna concert.

She then shared another photo of her and Jackson at their seats, which appeared to be on the floor and close to the stage.

Jackson and Randi Mahomes at the Madonna concert at American Airlines Center.

Randi Mahomes wore a black tank top covered by a sheer long sleeved shirt, while Jackson opted for a plain black t-shirt and jeans for his concert look.

Jackson Mahomes gets six months probation in assault case

Last February, a restaurant/bar owner accused Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson Mahomes of assault, alleging he tried to kiss her without her consent. At the time, a waiter also claimed that Jackson pushed him out of the way after the incident.

Jackson, a well-known TikTok content creator, was arrested in May 2023 on felony and misdemeanor charges. However, in the months following, the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation and closed down the establishment, Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge.

Since police couldn't question her or divulge any additional information about what transpired that evening, the three felony sexual assault charges against Mahomes were dropped.

Expand Tweet

The misdemeanor charge of battery remained and in early March, a judge made a decision on the case. Jackson was sentenced to six months of probation and given a suspended six month jail sentence.

As long as the 23-year-old adheres to the guidelines set in his release, the jail time will be erased after six months.

Afterwards, his attorney released a statement on Jackson's behalf, thanking his friends and family for all of the support.

“Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation."-Brandan Davies

Since his legal trouble began in 2023, Mahomes has seemed to keep a lower profile and doesn't share details of his life on social media as he once did.