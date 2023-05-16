Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott shine in TikTok star Peighton Tubre's Miami GP experience 

Could Patrick Mahomes have a second career working for a pit crew? Peighton Tubre, a digital content creator who is well known for her sports content on various platforms, was recently in attendance at the Formula 1 race in Miami. The Miami Grand Prix not only broke its attendance record from last year, it also saw some of the biggest names in professional sports in attendance.

Tubre showcased her trip to Miami last weekend in a short video that has been posted on her TikTok, Instagram and Youtube channel.

Tubre not only got a behind-the-scenes look at the sights and sounds of the Miami Grand Prix, she also caught up some of the NFL's biggest stars. She is seen in the video taking a photo with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

There is also a video of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helping one of the pit crews push a car out of the pits and find its way onto the track. It seems that all of those in attendance had a great expereince as they watched the Formula 1 cars compete.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is one of the 25 richest athletes in sports

In the summer of 2020, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million. At the time it became the most lucrative sports contract ever, surpassing Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, whose contract was worth around $425 million.

On Tuesday morning, Forbes released their list of the 50 highest-paid athletes in 2023. Mahomes came in at number 24 on the list, putting him in the top 25 of highest-paid athletes in 2023.

“Mahomes made his third Super Bowl appearance in four years in February 2023, claiming his second title and his second Super Bowl MVP Award. The success has helped the five-time Pro Bowler build up a substantial endorsement portfolio. Among NFL players, only Tom Brady has made more in recent years.”-Forbes

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will make about $59.3 million this year. That includes the estimated $20 million in endorsements that he makes each year. This puts him as the highest in that category among active NFL players. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is number one on the list as he will make an estimated $136 million in 2023.

