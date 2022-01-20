Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews shares heartwarming photo of daughter Sterling snuggling with their pet dog

Even in the middle of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are finding some family time. Their little family so far includes 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye and pet dogs Silver and Steel.

On Wednesday, Brittany Matthews posted a picture of Sterling resting her head on the back of one of their dogs.

Brittany Matthews posted the story on Instagram and captioned the moment:

“Every morning she eats her bottle and immediately wants to snuggle the pups.”

When she’s not supporting fiancé Patrick Mahomes out on the field, Matthews often posts warm instances of Sterling playing with Silver and Steel.

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their daughter in February 2021. As with most families, a newborn baby is a blessing and comes with challenges. Reflecting on her first year of motherhood, Matthews shared a bunch of pictures on New Year's day with the following caption:

"2021, a year that brought a lot of growth, but most importantly brought me my biggest blessing, Sterling Skye👑💕. Happy New Years Everyone✨."

Other photos and clips that the new mother shared on social media include that of baby Sterling sharing her food with the dog, or of family celebrations for Sterling’s first holidays like Halloween and Christmas. There’s certainly no shortage of joy and shared memories for the proud mother and father.

The story behind the names of Patrick Mahomes' baby daughter and two dogs

Fans must have noticed an alliteration across the names of baby Sterling and the family dogs. Thankfully, there is an explanation for it.

During an Instagram Q&A, Matthews disclosed that they named their second dog “Steel” to complement their first dog, “Silver.” Although they also came up with “Sterling,” Matthews insisted that she wanted Sterling to be their daughter’s name one day.

By the looks of things on Instagram, Steel, Silver and Sterling will continue to have many fun adventures together.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium. The No. 2 seed Chiefs are two-point favorites against the No. 3 seed Bills.

