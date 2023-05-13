Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a great deal of success over the last several seasons. The Chiefs' quarterback has led the franchise to two Super Bowl victories in four seasons and five straight AFC Championship games.

However, Mahomes suffered a loss to the Patriots with Tom Brady as their quarterback. The Kansas City signal-caller had some words following the team's loss to New England in the AFC Championship in 2019.

It was a painful loss for the then-23-year-old quarterback:

"This hurts. It's supposed to hurt."

"This hurts. This is supposed to hurt. You put in work for this, you're doing everything you can to get to the Super Bowl."

Patrick Mahomes after losing 37-31 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

It was the first AFC Championship game in Mahomes' NFL career as he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the 37 - 31 overtime loss. The New England Patriots won the coin toss in overtime but Patrick Mahomes didn't get the ball back.

Tom Brady and the Patriots drove the ball down on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that led to Rex Burkhead scoring a touchdown from two yards out. However, it stung because it was Mahomes' first loss in the playoffs in his first full season as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback.

Have Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady crossed paths after the AFC Championship game?

Mahomes would see Brady again in another playoff game as the Chiefs faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. Once again, Brady got the better of Mahomes as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs by a score of 31 - 9.

The former Texas Tech star had just 270 yards passing with two interceptions. It's the fourth-fewest yards thrown by Mahomes in a playoff game all-time and second game with zero touchdowns. Last season was the final matchup between these two great signal-callers.

The Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 14 as Mahomes threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. While Patrick Mahomes is winless against Brady in the playoffs at 0 - 2, he has a 3 - 1 record against him in the regular season.

