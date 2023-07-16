Patrick Mahomes is an outstanding football player and even an impressive golfer. One thing he may not be good at though is facing professional boxer Canelo Alvarez.

While both were participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe Mahomes pretend that he was going to fight Canelo. Athe 168 pound champion put his fists up, the Chiefs quarterback backed down quickly.

"Y’all saw how far away I was."

Canelo Alvarez posted a video of the hilarious interaction between the two on the golf course. Mahomes also retweeted the video and joked that he stayed far away from the boxing champion on purpose.

While the two weren't playing golf and pretending to fight, they also took a few shots on a basketball hoop set up on the course. The quarterback nailed the opportunity with his classic shot.

Heading into the third day of the tournament, Mahomes was tied for 58th place and Alvarez was 40th. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is leading the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Patrick Mahomes says his daughter is more inclined towards athleticism

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are both accomplished athletes in their own right. The Chiefs quarterback's accolades are well-known as an NFL MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. Brittany played college soccer and even professionally in Iceland.

That athleticism has paid off as their two year old daughter Sterling is showcasing her athletic abilities.

“I didn’t even have to prepare her. We never had taught her to play soccer, but she had watched soccer games with us just from going to the Kansas City Current games—and she literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That’s just who she is.”

Insider Sports @SportsInsider Patrick Mahomes says his 2-year-old daughter is a budding soccer star: 'The genes are going to be good' trib.al/xHtNrIX

In an interview with Francesa Amiker of E! News, the Chiefs quarterback said that his daughter just began kicking a soccer ball on her own. He said that neither of them had shown her how to do so and she just began kicking th eball into the net.

He said that he believes she picked it up from watching Kansas City Current games and natural ability. Brittany is one of the co-owners of the NWSL Current team and the family frequently attends the games

If their daughter decides to pursue a sccer career, Texas Tech, her father's alma mater already offered her a scholarship when she was born.

