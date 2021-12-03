Will weather play a role in Patriots versus Bills Week 13 MNF tie?

The New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills in what many think will be the biggest Monday Night Football game of the season. On one hand, the young Mac Jones is looking to maintain his team's lead in the division. Meanwhile, the Bills are looking to avert disaster after a multi-game lead for most of the season. Both teams will be at each other's throats in the contest, but the weather will also have its say.

The game will be played in Buffalo at a venue notorious for sloppy football in December. Here's a look at what the weather report is predicting for the game and whether it could create circumstances that could result in a tie.

Buffalo Bills weather report: rainy, wet, windy, and snowy

According to WGRZ, the local news station, the weather is shaping up to be a big factor in the contest. It is supposed to be rainy, windy, and potentially snowy when the game goes down. It is expected to begin as rain and then transition into snow as temperatures drop later into the evening.

The result could be a slopfest of football for the Bills and Patriots. These types of games give the potential to destroy the offense and kicking games for both the Patriots and the Bills. Winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour could ruin a ball's flight path during kicks and throws. The result could be a defensive slugfest that keeps scores low and big plays few and far between.

It would not be the first sloppy football game played in Buffalo, and it will not be the last. Some may remember football games played in a blizzard at the stadium in recent history. While it is not expected to be that extreme, the wind, rain, and snow could be the ultimate 12th man on the defensive side of the ball.

As a result, expect much more running than usual. The Patriots have the edge with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Bradon Bolden. That said, the Bills playing at home could also give them a boost.

Additionally, the conditions could be a, somewhat, new experience for Mac Jones. While he's played in tough conditions before, this would be the first essential storm that he would be playing in. Will he handle the cold well? If not, this could be what undoes an otherwise great prospect. Considering he played for Alabama, where the winters were more of a technicality than a reality, the snow could be an issue.

Will the Patriots and the Bills fall into a tie due to Mother Nature? Ties are rare but so is playing in a storm like this. One can only tune in and find out.

