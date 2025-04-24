  • home icon
  Peter Schrager floats 49ers drafting Shedeur Sanders amid Brock Purdy's $50,000,000 contract demand

Peter Schrager floats 49ers drafting Shedeur Sanders amid Brock Purdy's $50,000,000 contract demand

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Apr 24, 2025 05:48 GMT
Shedeur Sanders and Brock Purdy (Credits: Shedeur and Brock IG)
Shedeur Sanders and Brock Purdy (Credits: Shedeur Sanders and Brock Purdy IG)

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a massive dip over the past few weeks. The one projected top-three prospect is now viewed to go in the later half of the first round. Some analysts and experts also see Coach Prime's son falling into the second round of the draft.

Amid the uncertainty, NFL analyst Peter Schrager floated an interesting prediction regarding Shedeur Sanders' landing spot. On Wednesday's episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, he talked about how the San Francisco 49ers could be a dark-horse franchise in potential contention for the Colorado quarterback.

Schrager highlighted the 49ers' current situation involving the contract of their QB1, Brock Purdy. He then suggested that if Shedeur Sanders is available on the board by the 30th or 31st pick, they could potentially trade Purdy to a team picking in the early 30s and move ahead into a new era with a new starting quarterback in place.

"Not at 11, but if you're telling me Shedeur's still on the board at 30, 31, 32, and we've got Brock Purdy talking about what he wants, does San Francisco pull the plug and just say, screw it, we'll take two young quarterbacks?....Maybe."

Brock Purdy has been with the 49ers since being picked last in the 2022 NFL draft. In his two seasons as a starter, the quarterback led the team to the Super Bowl, showcasing his potential in the league.

However, reports suggested that Purdy is now asking for a new contract that pays him in the $50 million range. The team also brought in Mac Jones on a two-year deal worth $7 million

However, it does not look like the 49ers want to splash out a large sum of money to retain Purdy. If they do want to go with a cost-effective quarterback, then they might have to look at options in the draft. Thus, trading back to get Shedeur Sanders could be an ideal long-term plan for the franchise.

49ers insider suggests benefits of drafting Shedeur Sanders over extending Brock Purdy's contract

Long-time 49ers reporter Grant Cohn believes the team should not give in to Brock Purdy's demands for a $50 million contract extension. In an X post on Monday, he talked about how trading the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant and acquiring Shedeur Sanders would be a more 'profitable' move for the franchise.

"If the 49ers need to raise money for soccer players, trading Brock Purdy and drafting Shedeur Sanders would be much more profitable than signing Purdy."
According to Cohn's logic, acquiring Shedeur will reap more benefits because of his father's history with the franchise. Deion Sanders had spent one season with the 49ers back in 1994. He helped them secure a victory in Super Bowl XXIX. Thus, Cohn believes acquiring his son could help the team profit from selling Coach Prime nostalgia in the market.

The president of the 49ers, Paraag Marathe, is looking to strategize to make some expenditures in soccer. He is currently in negotiations to take over Rangers F.C., a soccer club from Europe. Thus, fans might see less splurge of money for the 49ers, which could affect their negotiations with Purdy.

