Peter Schrager floats 49ers drafting Shedeur Sanders amid Brock Purdy's $50,000,000 contract demand

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a massive dip over the past few weeks. The one projected top-three prospect is now viewed to go in the later half of the first round. Some analysts and experts also see Coach Prime's son falling into the second round of the draft.

Ad

Amid the uncertainty, NFL analyst Peter Schrager floated an interesting prediction regarding Shedeur Sanders' landing spot. On Wednesday's episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, he talked about how the San Francisco 49ers could be a dark-horse franchise in potential contention for the Colorado quarterback.

Schrager highlighted the 49ers' current situation involving the contract of their QB1, Brock Purdy. He then suggested that if Shedeur Sanders is available on the board by the 30th or 31st pick, they could potentially trade Purdy to a team picking in the early 30s and move ahead into a new era with a new starting quarterback in place.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not at 11, but if you're telling me Shedeur's still on the board at 30, 31, 32, and we've got Brock Purdy talking about what he wants, does San Francisco pull the plug and just say, screw it, we'll take two young quarterbacks?....Maybe."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Purdy has been with the 49ers since being picked last in the 2022 NFL draft. In his two seasons as a starter, the quarterback led the team to the Super Bowl, showcasing his potential in the league.

However, reports suggested that Purdy is now asking for a new contract that pays him in the $50 million range. The team also brought in Mac Jones on a two-year deal worth $7 million

However, it does not look like the 49ers want to splash out a large sum of money to retain Purdy. If they do want to go with a cost-effective quarterback, then they might have to look at options in the draft. Thus, trading back to get Shedeur Sanders could be an ideal long-term plan for the franchise.

Ad

49ers insider suggests benefits of drafting Shedeur Sanders over extending Brock Purdy's contract

Long-time 49ers reporter Grant Cohn believes the team should not give in to Brock Purdy's demands for a $50 million contract extension. In an X post on Monday, he talked about how trading the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant and acquiring Shedeur Sanders would be a more 'profitable' move for the franchise.

Ad

"If the 49ers need to raise money for soccer players, trading Brock Purdy and drafting Shedeur Sanders would be much more profitable than signing Purdy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Cohn's logic, acquiring Shedeur will reap more benefits because of his father's history with the franchise. Deion Sanders had spent one season with the 49ers back in 1994. He helped them secure a victory in Super Bowl XXIX. Thus, Cohn believes acquiring his son could help the team profit from selling Coach Prime nostalgia in the market.

The president of the 49ers, Paraag Marathe, is looking to strategize to make some expenditures in soccer. He is currently in negotiations to take over Rangers F.C., a soccer club from Europe. Thus, fans might see less splurge of money for the 49ers, which could affect their negotiations with Purdy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.