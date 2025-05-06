Abdul Carter was picked by the New York Giants at No. 3. In the nearly two weeks since he was drafted, Carter has made headlines about his jersey number selection.

Ad

Chris Simms explained on Pro Football Talk that Carter won't be wearing his father, Phil Simms' retired No. 11 jersey he last wore in 1993. Chris added that after speaking with his dad, he thought he was going to allow the rookie linebacker to wear the number and was on board with the idea.

That was until he received a call from his sister, Deirdre, who disagreed with the idea of her dad's jersey number being worn again. According to Chris, his sister, as well as his mom, Diana, wanted his support. The former NFL quarterback immediately knew he was outnumbered, and the likelihood that Carter would get the number was nonexistent.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Two hours later, I'm going like, 'What's going on?' My sister calls," Chris said on Monday. "She's at the house, she's at my parents' house, and she's like 'Christopher, what do you think dad should do?' And I was like 'Oh well, I talked to dad, I thought you know it'd be cool if Abdul Carter went, "Oh what I thought you were going to be on my side. How dare you forget it. I don't want to talk to you, we're hanging up,' and she hangs up.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So that's when I knew, uh oh, my mom and sister have gotten involved here, and my mom and sister have one more vote than me. It went from there to then my dad texting me going, 'Man, your mom and your sister are just they're killing me. I don't know.'

Ad

Carter originally requested to wear No. 56, which was worn by Lawrence Taylor, but the former Giants linebacker rejected the idea. Then came No. 11, the same number he wore at Penn State, which is iconic for star defensive players.

Rob Gronkowski 'glad' that Lawrence Taylor refused to give Abdul Carter number 56

New York Giants fans will have to continue to wait to find out what jersey number Abdul Carter will wear. After failing to convince Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms to allow him to wear their numbers, Carter is still looking for a number that will represent him.

Ad

On this week's episode of the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski told his former teammate, Julian Edelman, that he is glad Taylor denied Carter's request.

“Was he serious, asking for LT’s number?" Gronkowski said on Saturday. "Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend. The best to do it, one of the best defenders of all time… like, you gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy just asking for LT’s number and I’m glad that LT shut him down like that.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The wait for Carter's decision will continue as he decides what number will help carve out his NFL journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.