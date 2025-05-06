Abdul Carter was picked by the New York Giants at No. 3. In the nearly two weeks since he was drafted, Carter has made headlines about his jersey number selection.
Chris Simms explained on Pro Football Talk that Carter won't be wearing his father, Phil Simms' retired No. 11 jersey he last wore in 1993. Chris added that after speaking with his dad, he thought he was going to allow the rookie linebacker to wear the number and was on board with the idea.
That was until he received a call from his sister, Deirdre, who disagreed with the idea of her dad's jersey number being worn again. According to Chris, his sister, as well as his mom, Diana, wanted his support. The former NFL quarterback immediately knew he was outnumbered, and the likelihood that Carter would get the number was nonexistent.
"Two hours later, I'm going like, 'What's going on?' My sister calls," Chris said on Monday. "She's at the house, she's at my parents' house, and she's like 'Christopher, what do you think dad should do?' And I was like 'Oh well, I talked to dad, I thought you know it'd be cool if Abdul Carter went, "Oh what I thought you were going to be on my side. How dare you forget it. I don't want to talk to you, we're hanging up,' and she hangs up.
"So that's when I knew, uh oh, my mom and sister have gotten involved here, and my mom and sister have one more vote than me. It went from there to then my dad texting me going, 'Man, your mom and your sister are just they're killing me. I don't know.'
Carter originally requested to wear No. 56, which was worn by Lawrence Taylor, but the former Giants linebacker rejected the idea. Then came No. 11, the same number he wore at Penn State, which is iconic for star defensive players.
Rob Gronkowski 'glad' that Lawrence Taylor refused to give Abdul Carter number 56
New York Giants fans will have to continue to wait to find out what jersey number Abdul Carter will wear. After failing to convince Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms to allow him to wear their numbers, Carter is still looking for a number that will represent him.
On this week's episode of the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski told his former teammate, Julian Edelman, that he is glad Taylor denied Carter's request.
“Was he serious, asking for LT’s number?" Gronkowski said on Saturday. "Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend. The best to do it, one of the best defenders of all time… like, you gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy just asking for LT’s number and I’m glad that LT shut him down like that.”
The wait for Carter's decision will continue as he decides what number will help carve out his NFL journey.
