Philadelphia Eagles fans are one of the toughest crowds in professional sports. Yet, they continue to shock the sports world with their outrageous behavior.

A TikTok video of an incident at Lincoln Financial Field between Eagles and San Francisco 49ers fans has sent shockwaves. However, the actual date of this is still in question.

Eagles fans are seen pummeling San Francisco 49ers fans with snowballs while seated in the stands. The fans huddled together in their seats as they were hit with snowballs coming from different sides of the stadium.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their disgust for the Eagles fan base. Most fans wrote in the comments section they couldn't believe what they saw. The majority agreed they knew what the fan base could do to their opponents. After all, Eagles fans are infamous for throwing snowballs at Santa Claus one year during the holiday season.

Below are some of the comments from fans on the video:

Why did a Philadelphia Eagles security guard get ejected during Sunday's game?

Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the NFC Championship game from last season. It was a big game for the Eagles, who entered the game with just one loss. However, the San Francisco 49ers came out ready to get redemption for last season. They came out with the 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but not without getting scathed.

In the third quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw got into an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after he made a catch. Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who was out of the action, got between the two players to stop the fight. In the process, he and Greenlaw made contact with each other, and the 49ers linebacker was seen punching him.

Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game and directed to leave the field. The San Francisco 49ers were also given a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Whether the NFL decides to take further action against either Greenlaw or DiSandro remains to be seen in the coming days.