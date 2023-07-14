Everyone seems to have an opinion on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian's dating lives. Though both of them have been linked to each other, there is no confirmation that they are together.

But specualtion is rampant after their paths crossed at Michael Rubin's White Party on the 4th of July. Tom Brady is single after breaking up with Gisele Bundchen last year. Kim Kardashian has divorced from Kanye West, now known as Ye, and has since dated comedian Pete Davidson, which has also ended.

So, it is natural that two of the most well-known names of the United States will be linked to each other. But one person who does not believe these rumors is Jason Whitlock. The podcast host went on to say that the quarterback is not her type, commenting,

"I don't believe these rumors, I don't want to believe. You know why let's be honest, Brady is not exactly Kardashian's type."

It then went downhill from there as Whitlock commented on Brady's features and asked him to date a young white woman, complemented with a misogynistic racial pejorative, or someone Hispanic. He added,

"He's a little pale, little suburban. Tom get yourself a nice Becky, keep it simple, keep it drunk, get yourself a nice Latina, you know."

He elaborated further, going on a sexist rant, by comparing Kim Kardashian to a used car that you get at a regular rental place. He asked Tom Brady, staying with the metaphor, to get a Bugatti or some other car like that. Whitlock said,

"Tom is like that guy that's that is in the tax bracket for a nice luxury car right I mean a Bugatti or one of those fancy ones that I can't pronounce…Tom, in a situation like yours, you don't go to Hertz and Avis and get a used car with 375,000 miles on it. Get yourself out of this play, call a timeout, but no no Tom! Don't do it."

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian rumors seem to have brought out the worst among some media personalities

Ever since Kim Kardashian has been linked to a sports star like Tom Brady, Jason Whitlock is not the only one who has debased themselves.

Stephen A. Smith memorably asked on his show that his producers should never show just the face of the reality star. He coupled it with a take on Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen where he seemed to be rather too appreciative of when he saw her walk the ramp.

It seems that sports podcasters seem to have lost sense of boundaries and propriety when it comes to this story.

