Criticism on Madden 24 continues to pour in despite the game’s release in the coming days. This time, professional Madden player Goat Geezy cannot take the lack of changes in Madden Ultimate Team.

He quoted an official MUT tweet and said:

“I mean this in the nicest way. This is Dog sh*t. What’s your thoughts?”

He criticized a tweet wherein Electronic Arts Sports highlighted MUT features like Live Event Hub, Item Catalog, Competitive Field Pass Update, and 7 Football.

Madden 24 Ultimate Team features

Madden Ultimate Team allows games to build the best roster possible by purchasing player packs or attributes that boost a player’s overall rating. EA pointed out new Live Event programs like Moldbreakers, Mission MUT, and Gamechangers in its Gridiron Notes.

There’s also a Live Event Hub where players can check House Rules, Solo Challenges, and Store Items. The hub also filters the items relevant to the selected program.

Madden 24’s MUT has an improved tutorial system, making it easier to navigate Ultimate Team mode. EA can introduce new programs through this onboarding process. Gamers can also view the expanded catalog, which features every purchasable item, like player abilities.

EA will finally allow Cross-Play in Madden Ultimate Team, allowing friends with different consoles or gaming platforms to enjoy the same game. However, the Madden Ultimate Team economy prohibition across console generations is Cross-Play’s by-product. Therefore, players cannot carry over Rookie Premier players to newer consoles.

As for MUT Champs, participants can skip paying a token to join. Gamers can join this weekly event to win prizes to boost their team. The Madden Championship Series will also return, allowing MUT creators to win a portion of the $1.7 million prize pool.

Other criticisms of Madden 24

Player ratings are the most common criticism regarding sports video games like Madden 24. The game’s fans have shared their sentiments about the low overall rating for Derrick Henry and Trevor Lawrence.

Likewise, they cannot accept the poor rendering of the game’s facial recognition of players. There’s a classic case of Darren Waller’s Madden image and likeness being compared to Al Horford.

TikToker @modixhd criticized how EA Sports handled the game’s pricing. He cited that Xbox users could purchase the game for the same discounted price they offered players with a corrupted Madden version.

Madden 24 will be released on August 18. However, those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition can enjoy the game starting August 15. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be its cover athlete.